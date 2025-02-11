Call goes out for Northern Ireland businesses to apply for Deloitte’s 2025 Best Managed Companies awards

Deloitte has launched the 2025 Best Managed Companies Awards (BMC) and is calling for ambitious companies from all sectors of the Northern Ireland economy to enter this year’s programme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now in its 17th year, the programme celebrates the hard work, innovation, and success of businesses and their management teams from across Ireland.

Ireland’s Best Managed Companies network currently comprises 129 companies from a variety of sectors, including 27 from Northern Ireland. These businesses have a combined turnover of €15 billion and provide over 45,000 jobs across a range of industries – from retail and hospitality to manufacturing and construction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year’s programme saw 13 newly qualified companies enter including two from Northern Ireland - Antrim-based Mivan, a leader in fit out contracting and specialist joinery and Newry-headquartered S&W Wholesale, one of the largest independent food and drink wholesalers in Northern Ireland.

Aisléan Nicholson, Partner at Deloitte in Belfast.

Speaking at the launch of this year’s programme Aisléan Nicholson, Partner at Deloitte in Belfast said: “The Best Managed Companies programme is a unique opportunity for organisations to challenge and benchmark themselves against the best in the business. It’s clear that the standard is rising every year and we look forward to seeing Northern Ireland represented again this year.

“Best Managed companies have consistently proven themselves agile, adaptable, and equal to the task of excelling through moments of instability within the global business landscape and this year is no different. Deloitte is proud to offer coaching support to help companies sustain their competitive advantage, and we invite aspiring companies with an innovative mindset, strong culture and sound governance to apply for the programme today.”

This year will mark the second year of AIB’s involvement in the programme as lead sponsor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin Hunt, Chief Executive Officer, AIB said: “AIB is honoured to participate in such a highly-valued programme, which over nearly two decades has promoted and celebrated the business leaders across this island who have been the vanguard of dynamic Irish enterprise. The core values of the Programme align very closely with those of AIB, most notably those of strong leadership and accountability; sustainability at the core of both our growth model and customer focus; and a close, symbiotic relationship with the communities in which we live and work.”

The application process provides participating companies with the opportunity to analyse their entire business, including performance, management practices and goals.