Call to save Newcastle's Victorian train station as railway museum or indoor market after site put on market for £1.95m
The ornate building in seaside resort town Newcastle turns 120 this year, and many local residents want to see it turned into a museum to preserve it for future generations.
But local representatives fear the cash-strapped local council won’t have the cash to buy it, as politicians are already trying to brainstorm ways of keeping rates down amid looming National Insurance rises – meaning it’s unlikely they’ll commit to splurging such a large amount on the building at relatively short notice.
Instead, one local representative argued that community groups might be able to use grant money to get hold of it and keep the former station in public use.
Built in 1905, the site hasn’t been used as an actual station since the 1960s, when trains to Newcastle were axed as part of the swingeing Beeching Cuts that closed around a quarter of the UK’s lines.
Most recently it’s been a branch of Lidl, though the supermarket’s lease ends in autumn this year and the chain is due to move to another location in the town.
The station, the tower of which is listed for protection, has gone on the market for £1.95m, with agents Osborne King advertising it as a “redevelopment opportunity with the possibility of short-term rental income”.
Many locals are eager to see it kept in public use, with some suggestions including a museum on the history of rail in the town or an indoor marketplace.
But one DUP councillor, Henry Reilly, says that any such moves would have to come from community groups, rather than the local council.
"I’m sure there will be discussions and personally I’d be eager to see the council buy it, but realistically I can’t see it happening,” he told the News Letter.
"It’s the practicalities; frankly, the money isn’t there. We’re staring at an additional £1.1m cost from National Insurance increases, and right now we’re trying to find ways of keeping bills down for the ratepayer.
"We’d have to consider selling council property to offset the price of the site, otherwise we’d be putting the cost of the station fully onto rates and I can’t see the council agreeing to that.
"However, community groups can access grants that we don’t have access to – there’s PEACE money and the National Lottery, for example. I’d absolutely support community groups who want to make a bid.”
Mr Reilly said he wasn’t personally aware of any new private sector interest in the site, but added he wouldn’t be surprised if other parties started sniffing around it soon.
"When you consider it’s a ready to use site in a prime location near the sea, around £2m isn’t that much of asking price in the scheme of things,” he said.
Several residents have called for the facility to reopen as a train station, though that’s considered to be very unlikely.
Stretches of the old Newcastle to Belfast railway line have been built over with housing in the 60-odd years since it was scrapped, meaning an enormously expensive infrastructure project would be needed to get trains running from the town again.
