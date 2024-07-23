Campaign to reduce violence against women and girls launched

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A campaign challenging sexism and misogyny within our society to help improve safety for women and girls has been launched by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

Working in partnership with Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, the Southern and South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust and Women’s Aid, the council are aiming to raise awareness around the serious issue of violence against women and girls.

Through the creation of a short film, which can be found across a wide range of social media channels and the council website, the focus of the ‘Stand Up. Speak Out. Be the Change’ campaign is on men’s inappropriate behaviour towards women and encourages men to stand up and speak out when they see or hear harassment towards women.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This type of behaviour happens everywhere - the gym, the workplace, on the street, in a bar – and can make women and girls feel uncomfortable and scared, as well as often leading to gender-based violence.

Stand Up. Speak Out. Be the Change.

“This campaign aims to show men in our society that this sort of behaviour is not just ‘banter’ and, in fact, can be terrifying for women on the receiving end of it,” commented the Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Sarah Duffy.

“We need men to challenge their friends or colleagues who carry out this behaviour, to call them out and to tell them it is inappropriate. Men’s attitudes towards women needs to change and through this campaign we are strongly encouraging men to play a positive role, to help women and girls feel safer.”

For women or girls who have been subject to this type of behaviour, are feeling vulnerable, threatened or uncomfortable, help is available.

Domestic and Sexual Violence Helpline: 0808 802 1414 (A caring, confidential service 24/7, 365 days a year.)