Campaign to reduce violence against women and girls launched
Working in partnership with Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, the Southern and South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust and Women’s Aid, the council are aiming to raise awareness around the serious issue of violence against women and girls.
Through the creation of a short film, which can be found across a wide range of social media channels and the council website, the focus of the ‘Stand Up. Speak Out. Be the Change’ campaign is on men’s inappropriate behaviour towards women and encourages men to stand up and speak out when they see or hear harassment towards women.
This type of behaviour happens everywhere - the gym, the workplace, on the street, in a bar – and can make women and girls feel uncomfortable and scared, as well as often leading to gender-based violence.
“This campaign aims to show men in our society that this sort of behaviour is not just ‘banter’ and, in fact, can be terrifying for women on the receiving end of it,” commented the Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Sarah Duffy.
“We need men to challenge their friends or colleagues who carry out this behaviour, to call them out and to tell them it is inappropriate. Men’s attitudes towards women needs to change and through this campaign we are strongly encouraging men to play a positive role, to help women and girls feel safer.”
For women or girls who have been subject to this type of behaviour, are feeling vulnerable, threatened or uncomfortable, help is available.
Domestic and Sexual Violence Helpline: 0808 802 1414 (A caring, confidential service 24/7, 365 days a year.)
Women’s Aid NI - 028 3025 0765.
