Caravan parks in Groomsport, Ballyhalbert and Cloughey go on sale as single set after owners go into administration: £15m price for combination of seaside holiday and residential homes

An image of the residential and holiday parks on the coast of Groomsport, published by agents Savills.

Seaside caravan parks that went into administration earlier this year are on sale as a £15m single set.

The five parks, three holiday and two residential, are all in villages along the coast of Ards and North Down.

The sites are Windsor Holiday Park and Seahaven Residential Park in Groomsport, plus Ballyhalbert Holiday Park and Ballyhalbert Residential Park, and Cloughey Holiday Park.

Both residential parks are filled with high-end homes that largely cater to retirees, while the many of the coast’s holiday caravans are popular with people from Unionist areas of Belfast.

Ards and North Down deputy mayor David Chambers said caravan owners hope the sale will remove uncertainty about the future of the sites.

Different businesses were registered as the owners of each park, though all five firms shared the same office address in England.

Those firms all went under earlier this year, calling in administrators BDO.

With the parks now on sale as going concerns, full-time residents and holidaymakers alike are understood to be confident that a buyer will swoop in to end the uncertainty that’s been plaguing the facilities this year.

Ards and North Down deputy mayor David Chambers arranged meetings between BDO and homeowners in the Seahaven and Ballyhalbert residential parks.

An aerial image of one of the sites released by property agents Savills.

He says the administrators promised that any buyer would have to “satisfy all their due diligence tests, including financial sustainability and a proven track record of successful site management”.

"This information provided reassurance to residents, who were worried about the future of their homes if a new owner had other plans for the sites,” he says.

"The administrators were also able to report that they had received a number of enquiries of interest from suitable prospective purchasers.

"Ards and North Down Council officials were able to offer comfort around existing contractual duties that a new owner would have to comply with.

"I am hopeful that a properly funded new owner may mean better facilities and maintenance regimes that will enhance the living experiences of residents."

Property agent Savills describe the sites, which total 845 caravan pitches, as an “established trading platform with established trade and customer base” which offer “clear pitch development opportunities”.

Savills add there is “immediate scope to increase turnover through a combination of unit sales, pitch fees and adding new on park amenities”.

The agents also state: “The parks have performed on a consistent basis throughout recent times with each being well placed to capture revenue as consumers continue to consider travel and tourism as a top priority despite economic headwinds, with the parks providing a secure income.”

Although the administrators ideally want to sell all five parks as a single entity, Savills state that separate offers might be considered for the two Groomsport sites, or the two Ballyhalbert facilities, or the Cloughey park.

It’s understood the administrators were appointed after a bank called in a loan of over £11m at the end of August this year, debts that were incurred as a result of the impact of Covid lockdowns and restrictions on the tourism industry.

The five parks previously hit trouble in 2010, when the then-owner went into administration due to problems with their wider portfolio as a result of 2008’s property crash.