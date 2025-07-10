Care-experienced Ulster University graduate makes ‘connections’ to become in-demand professional photographer

BA (Hons) Photography with Video graduate Megan Hill’s future looks bright, as she secures commercial commissions for global brands and has her graduate collection snapped up

Comprising 47 portraits to highlight the community she has created through photography, Megan Hill’s project ‘Connections’ was all about the relationships she has built through the lens of her camera. And it’s fair to say that feeling connected to those around her is an important concept to Megan, who is care-experienced. She said:

“I didn’t have a great experience as a child and my family dynamic wasn’t great. However, my siblings stood strong together and even though the six of us were separated; we have given each other the strength and support needed to guide us into adulthood.”

Attaining her BA Hons Photography with Video today, Megan feels that attending Ulster University has been pivotal in growing her confidence as an adult, and the relationships she has built during this time have been in lieu of adult role models while growing up.

Ulster University graduate Megan Hill on her graduation day at the ICC, Belfast

She says:

“When I joined Ulster University, I was very much a shy person who didn’t have any confidence, and was lacking very many life skills as I didn’t have a person to look up to.

"Ulster became my home, and working with my lecturers and friends guided me into becoming the person I am today. I’m really confident now and I’ve developed skills and knowledge that has made me feel like I’ve had a purpose; that purpose is photography! I can only thank Ulster, and the people I’ve met while here, for stepping up and giving me the support that I needed.”

Megan sold three of her works as a collection at the Belfast School of Art industry showcase evening, before the doors even opened to the public, and has worked with global, commercial brands such as Gym Shark and ASOS, all while studying at Ulster University.

Ulster University graduate Megan Hill showcasing her work 'Connections' at Belfast School of Art Graduate Showcase

Always striving to build community, Megan and her colleagues were the driving force behind reinvigorating Ulster University’s Photography Society in her second year, something which had lain dormant for a few years. She says: “I was committed to creating an environment where many people from different programmes could mingle and talk about photography. Photography is very relevant nowadays, especially with the rise of digital platforms, so interest in was high.” The society piqued the interest of more than 60 students, who are undertaking courses as diverse as law and computing.

Already a sought-after freelance photographer, the world is Megan’s oyster as she embarks on her chosen career path, building on her freelance photography business, which has been running for 18 months. Her success and volume of work has allowed her to open her own studio for six months, to really hone her craft.

To others considering studying photography at Ulster University, Megan wants to make sure they know you can do it, no matter your background: