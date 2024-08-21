Carrickfergus Tall Ship project is launching

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local not for profit company has been set up for the sole purpose of restoring and returning Carrickfergus shipyard’s only remaining tall ship back to the town and are reaching out to residents to get behind the initiative.

The tall ship which is named “Result” is the sole survivor of the 38 ships designed and built in Carrickfergus’s forgotten Victorian Shipyard between 1845 and 1893. She was employed in transporting a wide variety of cargoes to a range of different British, Irish and Continental ports during her long career at sea. Result’s service notably included being requisitioned by the Royal Navy during the First World War and actively deployed as a Q-ship. In 1970, Result was acquired by the Ulster Transport Museum, where she is currently on open-air display.

We the Directors of Result Carrickfergus Limited formed the Company as we are proud of our Town’s rich maritime heritage, and we believe that our aims are fundamentally the last opportunity for the people of Carrickfergus to pay homage to our strong naval roots. We have started discussions with the Result’s current owners, National Museums NI, about our intentions.

With the ‘Carrickfergus Tall Ship Project’ our objectives are also strongly linked to our town’s beliefs and values, which are underpinned by its motto “Gloria Prisca Novatur” that translates to “Glory In The Old Made New”.

