Cash for Kids Announced as 2025 Charity Partner for Northern Ireland Motor Industry Awards

The Northern Ireland Motor Industry Awards, in partnership with Used Cars NI, has proudly announced Cash for Kids as its official charity for the 2025 awards ceremony.

Taking place on Friday 14th November 2025 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast, the prestigious event will feature a charity auction, including a high-specification Fiat 500 worth over £6,000, generously donated by Associate Sponsor, City Auction Group, who will also oversee the live bidding on the night.

All proceeds raised will go directly to Cash for Kids, a charity supporting children and young people across Northern Ireland affected by poverty, illness, neglect, or other life challenges. Part of Bauer Media, the charity works within local communities to provide vital financial support where it’s needed most.

Clare McGimpsey, Regional Charity Manager NI at Cash for Kids, said:

“We’re honoured to be chosen as the charity for this year’s Northern Ireland Motor Industry Awards. The generosity of City Auction Group and the wider motor industry community will make a tangible difference to children and families right here at home. Every pound raised stays in Northern Ireland, helping us provide direct support and create brighter futures for our local communities.”

Michael Tomalin, CEO of City Auction Group, added:

“We’re thrilled to support the Northern Ireland Motor Industry Awards once again, this year as an Associate Sponsor. Donating the Fiat 500 for the charity auction gives us the opportunity to make a meaningful contribution to Cash for Kids and the children and families they support across Northern Ireland. We look forward to a fantastic evening and an exciting live auction.”

The Northern Ireland Motor Industry Awards 2025 will celebrate excellence across the region’s motor sector, recognising outstanding achievement, innovation, and community impact. The gala event will be hosted by Rebecca McKinney and Curtis McCosh, representing media partner Cool FM.

For more information on the event, visit www.nimotorindustryawards.com.

