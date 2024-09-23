Castlederg Young Loyalists Flute Band annual display of marching bands and culture

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The marching band culture of Northern Ireland is clearly on the rise and this was evident on Saturday night past, 21st September, when Castlederg Young Loyalists Flute Band held their annual display of marching bands and culture in Castlederg.

As a spectator this is always a parade I look forward to and is one of the last major events in the marching band calendar in this part of Tyrone as the long nights draw in.

This year the parade which was the 47th since the formation of the band in 1977, and as always very entertaining, was held in ideal weather conditions and this added to the night by attracting a very large crowd. Before the parade we were entertained with music from the Accordion Squeezers, Colin Farrell on the Lambeg drum and a display of culture from the Blue Thistle Highland Dancers in the centre of the town.

As the parade got underway we got to enjoy a fine display of marching pipe bands that included Kilclean, Kirlish, Sinclair Memorial and Plumbridge. Accordion bands were represented by Ballinamallard and Blackhill Garvagh, and flute bands that made up the majority of bands including: Ballycraigy Sons of Ulster, Downshire Guiding Star, Giants Causeway Protestant Boys, Brackey Flute Band, Enniskillen Fusiliers, Omagh Protestant Boys, Blair Memorial, Pride of the Derg, Pomeroy True Blues, Star of the Roe, South Fermanagh Loyalists, Clogher Valley Grenadiers, Portrush Sons of Ulster, Crown Defenders, Defenders of the Rock, Dungiven, Magheraveely Flute, Red Hand Defenders Newtownstewart, Craigavon Protestant Boys, Kilcluney Volunteers, Ballykeel Loyal Sons of Ulster, South Down Defenders, Newry, Inch Flute, Downpatrick, Star of Down Maghera, Red Hand Defenders Downpatrick, South Fermanagh Loyalists Auld Boys, Sons of William Kells, Edenmore Limavady, Ballynarrig Pride of Orange Limavady, Glendermott Valley, North Fermanagh Young Defenders Kesh, North Ballymena Protestant Boys, Dunaghy, Pride of the Village Beragh, Tamnamore, Pride of William Donemana Auld Boys, Newtownbutler Border Defenders, Ballymacall True Blues and the host band Castlederg Young Loyalists of course, which was the final band on parade and while in the middle of the town stopped to play a selection of tunes for us all to enjoy.

Castlederg Young Loyalists big drum logo