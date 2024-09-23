Castlederg Young Loyalists Flute Band annual display of marching bands and culture
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
As a spectator this is always a parade I look forward to and is one of the last major events in the marching band calendar in this part of Tyrone as the long nights draw in.
This year the parade which was the 47th since the formation of the band in 1977, and as always very entertaining, was held in ideal weather conditions and this added to the night by attracting a very large crowd. Before the parade we were entertained with music from the Accordion Squeezers, Colin Farrell on the Lambeg drum and a display of culture from the Blue Thistle Highland Dancers in the centre of the town.
As the parade got underway we got to enjoy a fine display of marching pipe bands that included Kilclean, Kirlish, Sinclair Memorial and Plumbridge. Accordion bands were represented by Ballinamallard and Blackhill Garvagh, and flute bands that made up the majority of bands including: Ballycraigy Sons of Ulster, Downshire Guiding Star, Giants Causeway Protestant Boys, Brackey Flute Band, Enniskillen Fusiliers, Omagh Protestant Boys, Blair Memorial, Pride of the Derg, Pomeroy True Blues, Star of the Roe, South Fermanagh Loyalists, Clogher Valley Grenadiers, Portrush Sons of Ulster, Crown Defenders, Defenders of the Rock, Dungiven, Magheraveely Flute, Red Hand Defenders Newtownstewart, Craigavon Protestant Boys, Kilcluney Volunteers, Ballykeel Loyal Sons of Ulster, South Down Defenders, Newry, Inch Flute, Downpatrick, Star of Down Maghera, Red Hand Defenders Downpatrick, South Fermanagh Loyalists Auld Boys, Sons of William Kells, Edenmore Limavady, Ballynarrig Pride of Orange Limavady, Glendermott Valley, North Fermanagh Young Defenders Kesh, North Ballymena Protestant Boys, Dunaghy, Pride of the Village Beragh, Tamnamore, Pride of William Donemana Auld Boys, Newtownbutler Border Defenders, Ballymacall True Blues and the host band Castlederg Young Loyalists of course, which was the final band on parade and while in the middle of the town stopped to play a selection of tunes for us all to enjoy.
With such a selection of great bands, we need to give more praise to the marching band fraternity and the commitment shown by the bands and their members for traveling long distances for us to enjoy them at our local parades. The members of the bands show such a high level of pride in their bands, representing their own townlands or villages, towns or cities across Northern Ireland. We must also remember that during the marching season many of these bands can be out two or three times a week plus practice evenings. With such a commitment it is clear to see the high quality of the bands both musically and in style while on parade and the marching bands of Northern Ireland are as good if not better than any to be found anywhere else in the world and as such are rightfully deserving of our appreciation.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.