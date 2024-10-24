Celebrate winter with timeless elegance at Lough Erne Resort

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nestled within a serene 600-acre peninsula, the luxury Lough Erne Resort is inviting guests to indulge in two luxurious winter escape experiences that will ensure the ultimate in relaxation and rejuvenation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wrapped in Luxury package: Pure indulgence meets pampering perfection

This Winter guests can wrap up in the warmth and magic of the newly refurbished Lough Erne Resort. From £169 per room the Wrapped in Luxury package offers an elegant blend of tradition and indulgence. Guests will experience an evening of unparalleled comfort, setting the scene for ultimate relaxation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The experience begins with a warming Irish coffee (or a Santa’s Baileys coffee for a touch of festive merriment), setting the tone for a delightful stay at the Resort.

This Winter guests can wrap up in the warmth and magic of the newly refurbished Lough Erne Resort.

For those looking for a taste of adventure, an energising walk around the 600-acre peninsula, where the wild places, green spaces and enchanting woodlands of Lough Erne Resort’s grounds come to life is a must do. Afterwards, the roaring open fires around the main hotel’s interiors provide a warm embrace from the dropping temperatures outside the doors.

Or if you're looking for rest and relaxation, the Thai Spa offers a rejuvenating experience that will leave you feeling refreshed and revitalized.

After an afternoon exploring all that the Resort has to offer, guests can enjoy a mouth-watering meal at one of the Lough Erne’s 4 restaurants with seasonal produce showcasing the best of local flavours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The stay is completed with a delectable breakfast the following morning, served overlooking the tranquil Fermanagh Lakelands—a perfect start to a day of discovery and relaxation.

The Woven in Time package includes a luxurious handwoven McNutt of Donegal.

Woven in Time: A touch of heritage and tranquillity

For those seeking an even more decadent escape, the Woven in Time package is designed to pamper the senses. From just £272 per person sharing, this exclusive offer provides the ultimate one-night stay experience.

Guests can enjoy a luxurious room with elegant regency-style décor, a sumptuous breakfast, and a 60-minute signature ‘Elements’ massage at the renowned Thai Spa. The nourishing treatment promises to awaken the senses, bestowing new energy to help revitalise, rebalance, and refocus your inner self. Following the treatment, the Infinity Pool awaits, offering breathtaking views of the resort’s natural surroundings as guests unwind in pure tranquillity.

In the evening, guests will enjoy a seasonally influenced five-course dinner at the resort’s acclaimed Catalina Restaurant. The Winter menu includes a range of seasonally influenced textures, tastes and aromas that will transport diners on a multi-sensory journey designed to invigorate the senses and connect with winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The journey home will be wrapped in memories with the gift of a luxurious handwoven McNutt of Donegal throw as featured in the new resort interiors as well as a soothing Thai Spa candle.

General Manager Gareth Byrne said: “We are delighted to launch our new seasonal packages which we know our guests will love.

“Both Woven in Time and Wrapped in Luxury offer the perfect winter retreat for guests who want to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life - whether they are embracing Ireland’s rich heritage or seeking total relaxation in luxury surroundings.

“We are privileged to have many local and seasonal products at our disposal that have inspired our offerings and enabled us to support local businesses in the region.