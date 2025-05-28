Celebrate with the Pleasuredome 80s Tribute at the Empire

The Pleasuredome celebrates 15 years on the stage with a bumper gig in the Empire Music Hall on Saturday 7 June! Belfast’s best-loved party band has been at the heart of the Belfast Empire’s live offering since 2010 and has gone on to build a devoted fan base for their nostalgia-filled nights out

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pleasuredome takes audiences on a whistlestop tour of the 80’s charts, with themed nights for all tastes, including Rocktober (classic rock and hair metal), Classic 80s Pop and the Summer Soundtrack Spectacular.

While retro club nights are all the rage, this is an all live experience with a full band. Maurice Jay has brought together a formidable outfit with some of Belfast’s finest musicians playing a specially curated set. And if that wasn’t enough, there’s a devoted 80’s DJ to get you up before and after the band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A favourite with the party crowd, Pleasuredome has been the destination for Hens and Stags, big birthdays and anyone who just wants a good dance. Fancy dress is positively encouraged and good times are guaranteed.

Vintage Pleasuredome at the Empire Music Hall

Stephen Bradley, Entertainments Manager at the Empire said: “We thought that we’d get a couple of years out of Pleasuredome when Maurice started the band back in 2010, but the Belfast public has definitely proven us wrong! People come back month after month to enjoy these amazing musicians. They haven’t rested on their laurels either - the Now the 90s nights have become a fixture in the party calendar and their Christmas Crackers sell out months in advance.

They’re more than just a monthly booking, Maurice and the band have become part of the family here. With a new 00’s incarnation in the pipeline for later on this year, the future is looking bright for Belfast’s favourite party band!”