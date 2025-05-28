Celebrate with the Pleasuredome 80s Tribute at the Empire
Pleasuredome takes audiences on a whistlestop tour of the 80’s charts, with themed nights for all tastes, including Rocktober (classic rock and hair metal), Classic 80s Pop and the Summer Soundtrack Spectacular.
While retro club nights are all the rage, this is an all live experience with a full band. Maurice Jay has brought together a formidable outfit with some of Belfast’s finest musicians playing a specially curated set. And if that wasn’t enough, there’s a devoted 80’s DJ to get you up before and after the band.
A favourite with the party crowd, Pleasuredome has been the destination for Hens and Stags, big birthdays and anyone who just wants a good dance. Fancy dress is positively encouraged and good times are guaranteed.
Stephen Bradley, Entertainments Manager at the Empire said: “We thought that we’d get a couple of years out of Pleasuredome when Maurice started the band back in 2010, but the Belfast public has definitely proven us wrong! People come back month after month to enjoy these amazing musicians. They haven’t rested on their laurels either - the Now the 90s nights have become a fixture in the party calendar and their Christmas Crackers sell out months in advance.
They’re more than just a monthly booking, Maurice and the band have become part of the family here. With a new 00’s incarnation in the pipeline for later on this year, the future is looking bright for Belfast’s favourite party band!”
The Pleasuredome 15th Birthday party is on Saturday 7 June in the Empire Music Hall. Tickets are available online via Ticketmaster and in person from the Empire Box Office. Expect a few surprises for the big day and fancy dress is positively encouraged!