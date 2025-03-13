Celebrating 15 years of spectacular storytelling at Theatre at The Mill

Theatre at The Mill is marking its 15th anniversary in 2025, celebrating a decade and a half of delivering diverse, high-quality live performances to the community.

Since opening on January 30, 2010, the 400-seat venue, nestled within the historic Mossley Mill just 10 minutes from Belfast, has become a cultural hub, blending 19th-century charm with modern amenities like free parking, a licensed bar, and food-service facilities.

The Mill’s transformation from an industrial site to a thriving arts venue is a testament to successful regeneration. Acquired by Newtownabbey Borough Council in 1996, the site underwent extensive restoration, culminating in the theatre’s grand opening featuring the Ulster Orchestra in 2010.

Over the years, Theatre at The Mill has hosted a wide array of performances, from musicals and drama to comedy and family shows, drawing audiences from across Northern Ireland and beyond.

Theatre at Mill manager, Katherine Gardiner and Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly pictured outside the venue celebrating 15 Years of Spectacular Storytelling.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly, said, “Congratulations to the team for creating such a thriving venue. I encourage everyone to experience the magic of live performances in this unique setting.”

James McGarrity of JMG Music Group added, “Theatre at The Mill has been a flagship venue for us, hosting over 30 shows with fantastic audiences and glowing reviews. It’s a superb space that meets the needs of both performers and audiences.”

To celebrate this milestone, the theatre has curated its most exciting programme yet, including:

Footloose by The Fortwilliam Musical Society (Apr 10-12)

Mission Hyperspace (May 4)

Kenton Cool – Everest: The Untold Story (June 3)

Summerfest at The Mill with Rock Choir (June 7)

Twisted! The Musical (Oct 17-19)