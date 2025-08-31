Celebrating a year of success: Hilltop Highland Dancers Dergina shines on local, national and international stages

At Hilltop Highland Dancers Dergina (a few miles from Ballygawley) our mission has always been to inspire a love of Highland Dance, nurture talent, and celebrate the discipline and artistry of Highland Dancing. This past year has been one of our most exciting yet, with our dancers achieving remarkable milestones that showcase both their hard work and the strength of our community.

Championship titles and high placings

We are proud to celebrate two Ulster Champions among our dancers – along with two others achieving placings in their respective age categories. These results are a testament to the countless hours of dedication, practice and determination put in by each dancer and indeed their families support behind the scenes.

Hannah Creddin won Ulster Champion for the second year in a row as well as winning Premier National Overall winner 15 years and under category.

Lucy Hawe one week after winning her first ever pre- Championship title at The All Irelands won Ulster Champion in the 12 and under 15 years category. This was Lucy’s first ever Ulster’s and is one of the youngest to win such a title at 12 years of age.

Rachel Creddin won 3rd in The Ulster’s in the under 15 years category at her first ever Ulster’s and made the line up!

Evie Agnew won 6th in The Ulster Championships 12 and under 15 years category at her first ever Ulster’s and also made the line up!

Showcasing talent on the big stage

Several of our dancers are preparing for the incredible honour of being selected to perform at the Belfast Tattoo under the direction of Miss Kathryn Stewart our very own dance teacher who has been given the honour of choreographing the dancing element of the tattoo this year, one of Northern Ireland’s most spectacular cultural events.

This opportunity highlights not only the level of skill but also the prestige of Highland Dance within wider arts performances. We wish not only our tutor Kathryn but also dancers Sarah Hylands, Evie Agnew, Becky Law, Lucy Hawe and Hannah Creddin an amazing tattoo experience.

Recognition at The Golden Dance Awards NI

Our group has also been nominated in two prestigious categories at the Golden Dance Awards NI:

Tyrone Dance School of the year

Northern Ireland Highland Dance School of the Year.

These nominations reflect the collective passion, energy and excellence that our dancers, teachers, and families bring to the school every day.

Perhaps most excitingly one of our dancers, Lucy Hawe, will be attending the World Championships at the Cowal Highland Gathering in Scotland – the pinnacle of Highland Dance competition. This achievement underscores the level of talent within our group and sets an inspiring example for our younger dancers.

These successes are more than just titles and accolades; they represent the spirit of teamwork, dedication and love of dance and culture that unites our group. As we look ahead, we remain committed to nurturing every dancer – from beginners taking their first steps to champions representing us on the world stage.

