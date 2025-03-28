Cementing flute bands in the heart of multicultural Belfast, new forum brings groups across the city together

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new body ensuring flute bands have their place in the heart of multicultural Belfast is bringing groups from across the city together.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Belfast Bands Forum, which holds its first formal meeting tonight (28th), has already been working behind the scenes to bridge the gap between bands, the Loyal Orders, the council and arts and cultural organisations.

As one of the people behind the forum, Darren Leighton, explained, bands in the city have been increasingly concerned about becoming isolated, lacking a voice when it comes to making their place in Belfast clear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two major events that crystallised the need for the forum came when he tried to find out which Belfast Council official dealt with bands, and attended a substantial multicultural event in the Ormeau part of the city that had input from many of the area’s social groups with the exception of flute bands.

A flute band participating in an Ormeau multicultural event - something forum members credit to open lines of communication that they want to develop further.

“With the council, the eventually came back and said they communicated exclusively through the Loyal Orders,” Darren told the News Letter. “I told them that wasn’t really working; yes, there are links between many bands and the Orders, many band members would be in the Orders, but they’re really two different organisations.

"With the Ormeau event, they said they were representing all communities in the area but I had to tell them that without bands taking part, they weren’t. But from there we opened lines of communication, and the next year a band paraded in that event.

"The forum’s all about opening up that communication so we can promote what we’re doing and have the opportunity to contribute.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Initially only involving a handful of bands from South and East Belfast, the forum now includes groups from all over the city. They’re already been involved in lobbying both Belfast Council and the Arts Council, and Friday night’s meeting formally sets down their aims and ambitions in stone.

Members of the forum have already liaised with political leaders, including Communities Minister Gordon Lyons and Belfast councillor Sarah Bunting.

Adds Darren: “The important thing is being open so we can liaise with different bodies and make ourselves and our culture known.

"Politically, Belfast is now a Nationalist-dominated council, and there are many different voices all looking for attention. If we want to make sure we have place in the city centre, we have to open up and show the contributions Unionist culture can make – it’s the only way.”

Backing the forum is the council’s DUP group leader, councillor Sarah Bunting. She says she was getting increasingly frustrating when committees would discuss upcoming cultural events and programmes, yet would only have “a token pipe band” instead of showcasing the huge spread of talent across Belfast’s band scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was clear there were limited options for council officers to engage with the Unionist and Loyalist community around cultural events,” she said.

Meeting the neighbours: Band members showcase Unionist culture at a multicultural event in Belfast.

"Darren was holding funding workshops for bands; after a conversation with him about how a forum could work to be a connection for Unionist culture in the city, we asked if people would be interested – and it has grown from there.