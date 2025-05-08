Charity service takes flight with Power NI’s support
As part of Power NI’s Brighter Communities initiative, a £1,000 donation is being made to the White Butterfly Foundation to help launch ‘Wings’ – a monthly peer support group that will provide a safe and supportive space for parents to connect, share, and heal together.
Inspired by the moving story of one mother, the White Butterfly Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation that provides free, professional bereavement counselling as well as bereavement drop-in groups for those trying to cope with the unexpected loss of a baby.
Services are delivered by a team of dedicated and trained volunteers who balance their own jobs, because they care – and want to make a positive difference in the community.
Keeping these services completely free is also important so that financial burden never stands in the way of a grieving parent, with donations ensuring that this remains the case.
“We’re proud to support the White Butterfly Foundation in launching Wings,” said Power NI’s Senior Marketing and Communications Executive, Ashleigh O’Neill. “It will be a vital lifeline for so many parents navigating grief. It is a testament to the power of community.
“At Power NI, we strongly believe in helping to brighten people’s lives across Northern Ireland – and this new initiative is one that truly embodies that spirit,” continued Ashleigh.
The funding will ensure that Wings can run for a full year, giving bereaved parents in the Derry-Londonderry area consistent access to compassionate support and connection.
The founder of the White Butterfly Foundation welcomed Power NI’s financial assistance and said that as part of the charity’s unique wrap-around approach, ‘Wings’ marks the next step in building a compassionate community where no one deals with death alone.
Selina Casey said: “Receiving £1,000 from Power NI is a vital boost for the White Butterfly Foundation – especially as we currently receive no government funding.
“This support allows us to continue providing essential services such as our free one to one counselling support, therapeutic workshops, and peer support for bereaved parents.
“Every pound the White Butterfly Foundation receives helps us to create safe and compassionate spaces for families facing the heartbreak of baby loss, and this funding will have a direct – and meaningful – impact on those who need it most,” she added.