Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields Congratulates Kayleigh Finlay from Newtownards on achieving King’s Scout Award

On April 27, Chief Scout Dwayne Fields had the honour of celebrating Kayleigh Finlay from Newtownards at a special event held at Windsor Castle.

The Duke of Kent, Joint President of The Scouts, joined Dwayne in congratulating the young awardees for achieving the King’s Scout Award – the highest recognition in Scouting for adventure and skill development.

This year marked Dwayne’s first time attending the annual event in his role as Chief Scout, and also commemorated The Duke of Kent’s 50th anniversary of involvement with the organisation.

Scout Ambassadors, including Astronaut Tim Peake and Olympian Helen Glover, were also there to join in the celebration and cheer on these outstanding young people for their amazing achievement.

King Scout Award recipients from Northern Ireland

The Award is presented for outstanding personal achievement and is achieved by Scouts aged between 16 and 25 years old. To earn the award, the young people must complete a range of challenges, including service to their community, an expedition in wild country, a five-day residential project in a new environment, developing an existing talent, or learning some new skills to build on what they have already learnt in the Scouts.

This award also allows the young people to undertake projects which make an incredible impact and lasting impression within their local communities.

Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields said "Congratulations to each and every one of you on receiving your King's Scout Award. This is an incredible achievement, and it reflects all the hard work, dedication, and passion you've put into your Scout journey. You've shown great leadership, made a real difference, and embraced the true spirit of Scouts. This award is not only a recognition of all you've done, but also a reminder of the amazing things you’re capable of in the future. I can’t wait to see what’s next for you. Keep looking ahead and leading the way!"

King’s Scout Kayleigh said, ““There were so many setbacks it felt like it was never going to happen. But that self-belief, that resilience… these things seem unattainable, but I did it. If I can do that, what else can I do that feels impossible? I definitely wouldn’t have been able to do this without my leaders and my mum. They really opened the door for me. They gave me so much encouragement, and a lot of tough love! Seeing what others got from it made me want to pursue the same journey and be part of something that meant so much to so many!"