“Childhood on hold” as young carers are getting even younger, warns Barnardo’s NI

Barnardo’s NI is raising the alarm about the growing number of very young children across Northern Ireland who are missing out on their childhoods due to caring responsibilities at home - some as young as eight, and others even younger.

Today, a group of young carers gathered at Stormont for a special celebration event to mark their achievements and to speak directly with Health Minister Mike Nesbitt. They shared their personal experiences and called for greater recognition and support for young carers, urging government to listen and act.

Michele Janes, Director of Barnardo’s NI, said: “Young carers are incredible. Sitting in the room today, listening to their stories, their achievements, and their passion for creating change was truly inspiring. They’re speaking up not just for themselves, but for thousands of others who remain unheard.

Katie & James, Young Carers

“We don’t know the exact number of young carers in Northern Ireland, but the Carer Poverty Commission NI estimates there are over 17,500. Many of these children and young people don’t even realise they are carers, they’re caring in silence, without recognition, support, or the chance to simply be children.”

Barnardo’s NI Young Carers Service currently supports 154 children and young people, some who are as young as eight years old. Between 2023 – 2024 there was a 40% increase in the number of referrals received for this age, but the charity is aware of even younger children who are taking on adult roles within their families, often helping to look after a parent or sibling with physical and/or mental health challenges.

Michele Janes added: “These children are putting their childhoods on hold to shoulder responsibilities no child should have to bear. Every child deserves the right to a childhood. That’s why we urgently need legislation that puts children and young people at the heart of support services, ensuring there is a system wrapped around them, not the other way around.”

Katie is 17, from Ballycastle and is a young carer, she said: “Last year we spoke to the Health Minister about young carers rights, and this is a year on, we’re still trying to get these changes made to legislation and it’s very disappointing that no progress has been made. We want to help young carers throughout Northern Ireland so that they can access the support they deserve.

Young Carers, Health Minister, Michele Janes Barnardo's NI

“At different stages in my life I have cared for my mum, dad and older brothers. My parents have both had cancer and my brothers have Autism, ADHD, so there is quite a lot going on in our family.

“I was always an anxious child, but my caring role has definitely fed into that, it has taken a toll on my mental health.

“As a young child I was afraid to go to sleepovers and stuff. I was 10 and I didn’t fully understand cancer. I used to think ‘am I going to lose my mum?’ I was always thinking if I should go to things, is my mum well enough for me to leave. Things that no child should really have to think about.”

James, 18, is from Omagh and is also a young carer, he said: “For years my mum tried to protect me from taking on a caring role, she knew the pressure and stress that would come with it. But over time I ended up having to take on a caring role for both my mother and my younger brother.

“My mum has ME and other health concerns and whenever she pushes herself she burns out. This has escalated to the point where she’s mostly bed bound and any time she has to leave the house for appointments, it needs to be in an ambulance.

“My typical day starts by making my mum tea or coffee, then sorting out her medication, helping out with shopping, helping out around the house and keeping an eye on my brother and making sure he has what he needs."

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said: “I can confirm that we are considering a review of the current legislation to better reflect the rights and needs of young carers in Northern Ireland. We have a responsibility to make sure that young carers are not overlooked in our policies, our services, or our legislation.

“Young carers remain a key area of focus for me as Minister, and for my department. Your voices matter. And your lived experience is shaping the way we move forward.

“Thank you for what you do every day, and for the love and care you give to your families.”