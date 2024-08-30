Choice Housing announces six-figure refurbishment of supported accommodation in West Belfast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Choice Housing, in conjunction with The Cedar Foundation, has announced an investment of nearly £1m for the extension, remodelling, and refurbishment of Lanthorn Mews – an existing supported housing scheme located in West Belfast.

The project addresses the growing and unmet demand for supported accommodation within the Falls Road and surrounding area and provides a much-needed resource for the community.

The refurbished scheme, representing an investment of £975,000, will feature five self-contained units, each designed to accommodate one individual. These units will enable residents with intellectual disabilities to achieve their potential for independent living, supported 24/7 by on-site staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme will also provide a staff office and staff welfare area, including a kitchenette and shower room. Ideally situated for access and connectivity, the scheme is on the Glider route and within easy walking distance of local amenities, ensuring residents can easily access the services they need.

Choice Housing is investing almost £1m for the extension and refurbishment of Lanthorn Mews

Announcing the investment, Michael McDonnell, Choice Group Chief Executive, said: “We believe passionately in building and supporting thriving local communities, which have quality housing and effective support services for tenants at its heart. Choice is investing heavily in the upgrading and repurposing of these existing properties, that not only maximises the space available but also breathes new life into older buildings that have a positive role to play in the local community.

“This investment and redevelopment will ensure every tenant has a quality home that suits their needs. Lanthorn Mews will be an essential part of the local community and provide tenants the opportunity to live more independently, as well as benefitting for shared communal support services and facilities, enabling all to play their role as members of the local community.”

The project has been developed in close consultation with the Belfast Trust and The Cedar Foundation, who have been actively involved from the outset. The Belfast Trust, which endorsed the scheme in September 2021, will be responsible for identifying new service users for the five apartments, ensuring that the accommodation is provided to those with the greatest need. This innovative project has also received funding from the Department for Communities as part of the Social Housing Development Programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the investment announcement, Kelly Devlin of The Cedar Foundation, said: “The Lanthorn redevelopment will offer opportunities, choice, and inclusion for people with learning disabilities in the locality. By partnering with Choice Housing, Supporting People, and the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust, we aim to create a future where tenants can fully embrace life.

“We have seen tenants become active community members, confidently pursuing their passions and interests. This service reflects our collective efforts and the success of our strategic partnership, demonstrating our shared commitment to addressing the accommodation and social care needs of disabled people now and in the future.”

Grainne Donnelly, Supported Housing Manager, emphasised the importance of the development, saying: “This refurbishment represents a significant step forward in meeting the high demand for supported accommodation in West Belfast. It will provide a safe, supportive environment where individuals can develop their independence, with the reassurance of having support staff available around the clock.”

Construction began in July 2023, and the works were completed in August 2024. The refurbishment delivers significant improvements in the quality and effectiveness of existing services, enhances the quality of accommodation for the five tenants and staff, and increases confidence and capability among the people and communities served.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magda Keeling, Service Manager at Belfast Trust, added: “Belfast Trust is delighted to be working in partnership with Choice Housing and The Cedar Foundation to provide this exciting opportunity for service users to access appropriate accommodation and 24-hour support to meet their individual needs.

“These single person apartments promote choice and inclusivity because service users have the option to live alone but they also have access to their peers and shared social opportunities if they wish to avail of this. The support levels available will foster independence, life skills, and will provide empowerment for these service users.