Class of 2025: VFX Executive Laura Livingstone and Award-Winning Director and Producer Aoife McArdle receive Honorary Doctorates

Laura Livingstone’s first job in visual effects was on Marvel’s Iron Man 2 at Industrial, Light and Magic in San Francisco.

Since then, Laura has gained more than 15 years’ worth of experience working on films with well-known directors like David Nutter, Jon Favreau, Michael Bay, Robert Zemeckis, Rian Johnson and JJ Abrams. She has also worked on TV series for networks and studios like Cinemax, 20th Century Fox, Warner Bros. Television and Disney all before joining Netflix.

At Netflix, Laura's remit is within the series realm, collaborating with colleagues, creatives, showrunners, EPs and Directors, on past shows like Bodkin, Vikings Valhalla, Wednesday (Season 1) and on American Primeval, The Residence, Black Rabbit, The Madness and The Perfect Couple.

Keen to support the virtual production industry at home in Northern Ireland, Laura has shown her support for the recent launch of Studio Ulster, saying: “I couldn’t be prouder of what this moment represents for Northern Ireland, for the industry, and for all who think big and dare to innovate.

“Studio Ulster is more than a stage or a virtual production facility. It’s a game-changing, globally unique ecosystem built for the future of storytelling, spanning film, TV, games, animation, and immersive experiences.

“I’m grateful to have played a part in helping get this off the ground and can’t wait to see what’s created within those walls.”

Ulster University is conferring an Honorary Doctorate on Laura for her outstanding contribution to screen technologies and creative industries.

On receiving the award, Laura said: “Receiving this Honorary Doctorate from Ulster University is an incredible honour. Northern Ireland is home, and to be recognised in this way by a place so rich in creativity and innovation means more than I can say.

“This award isn’t just a personal milestone – it’s a celebration of the entire screen and virtual production community in Northern Ireland and beyond. I’ve had the privilege of working alongside some of the most inspiring creatives in the industry, and I’m proud to be part of a generation helping shape the future of storytelling through technology.

“Thank you to Ulster University for this recognition. I hope it encourages others to pursue bold ideas, embrace collaboration, and keep pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.”

Joining her in the class of 2025 is award-winning Director and Producer Aoife McArdle.Director and producer on the Apple TV+ hit series Severance, Aoife McArdle receives an Honorary Doctorate for her outstanding work in film, television, music videos and commercials

A director, writer, and cinematographer working across film, television drama, music videos and commercials, Aoife McArdle has received an Irish Film & Television Academy (IFTA) Rising Star Award, a Women in Film & Television (WFTV) Best Director Award as well as Directors Guild of America and Primetime Emmy nominations for her work.

Aoife studied English Literature at Trinity College Dublin, where, alongside creative writing, she developed an interest in cinematography and photography. She went on to complete a Master’s in Film Television production at Bournemouth College.

From 2020 to 2022, she was a director and producer on the television series Severance on Apple TV+. Her debut feature length film Kissing Candice premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2017 and played the Berlin International Film Festival in 2018 to critical acclaim.

She has created music videos for Jon Hopkins, Bloc Party and Bryan Ferry as well as commercials for Honda, Nike and Superbowl commercials for Squarespace, Audi and Toyota. Her work in advertising has promoted social equality. In 2015, Aoife was commissioned by Jefferson Hack to write and direct a short film to accompany U2’s track ‘Every Breaking Wave.’

