Clean sweep: Asda and Four G tidy up in Northern Ireland

Asda colleagues from Newtownards, Bangor, and Dundonald teamed up with local charity Four G, to host litter picks in the community.

The litter picks were organised as part of Asda’s official partnership with the ‘Big Help Out’ initiative, which sees thousands of organisations come together to help improve their local areas.

Four G is a Dundonald-based charity offering day opportunities services for young adults with severe learning difficulties, including a 5-day placement for young adults aged 19+.

Jonny Walker, Director of Services at Four G said: "Four G does such important work with young adults, and it has been a great opportunity to build a special relationship with Asda over the years through our local community champion Sharon. The litter pick got us all out and about, working together while keeping our local area clean. We hope to work with the team again in the future!”

Asda colleagues and Four G tidy up in Northern Ireland

Sharon McBratney, Community Champion at Asda Dundonald said: “The team at Four G have been just fantastic to work with, we were so pleased to collaborate with them to make a positive impact in our communities. We had plenty of sunshine and laughs while cleaning up and gathered up quite a few bags of rubbish…a big thank you to everyone who came along!”

Ami Craig, Community Champion, Asda Bangor added: “The Big Help Out is such a brilliant initiative and I’d really encourage everyone to check out volunteering opportunities in their local community area and get involved. It’s a brilliant feeling to know that you’re making a difference in your local community.”