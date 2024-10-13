Clear Day Nurseries rated by parents as one of the UK’s top nursery groups
It has eight nurseries in the UK. Clear Day Nurseries has also won six awards for its individual nurseries, which were each named one of the Top 20 nurseries out of 226 early years settings in Northern Ireland.
The top twenty nursery groups have received an award from the leading nurseries review site, daynurseries.co.uk, with the award based on the nursery group’s reviews from the children’s families.
Parents rated the group on overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources and equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding as well as value for money.
There are 1,529 nursery groups and 14,294 nurseries in the UK, with over 400,000 people working in the childcare sector. Around one million children in the UK attend a nursery. They range in age from three months up to the age of five.
Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, said: “The vision and ethos of a nursery group shapes the environment of its nurseries and impacts on a child’s social, emotional and physical development.
"Clear Day Nurseries has shown that its nurseries are having a huge impact on the wellbeing of children and their learning and development. We would like to congratulate them on being a top nursery group, as rated by parents! We feel it is a real achievement to be recognised for being in the Top 20 nursery groups by children’s families and carers.”
Audrey McCracken, Managing Director of Clear Day Nurseries, said: “This award is a testament to our team’s unwavering commitment to delivering the highest standards of childcare. It marks a significant milestone in the company’s history showcasing the dedication of our staff to nurturing young minds. This achievement reflects our collective efforts to create a nurturing and stimulating environment for our children.”
