Closkelt Pipe Band - one of Northern Ireland's elite competitive bands - has decided to dissolve due to a combination of internal and external factors.

Located at Drumgooland, between Banbridge and Castlewellan, the band was formed in 1938.

Under the leadership of Pipe Major David Chesney it began a meteoric rise in 2011 with victory at the Grade 4B World Championships.

Since then, hard work and dedication saw the band promoted to Grade 1 in 2019, competing among the world’s elite pipe bands for the past four seasons.

Closkelt Pipe Band in action competing at The Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association (RSPBA) World Pipe Band Championships in 2023.

Mr Chesney told the News Letter: “What a journey it has been! But I think it is fair to say that we feel we have hit a brick wall in what we have been able to achieve in the past four years.”

In that time the band has consistently been ranked around eighth to 10th in the top category, which contains 10 bands.

“We had hoped to be able to progress beyond that but it has left a lot of our members quite discouraged and made it very difficult to retain our band membership. I would say we have lost four or five members.”

Mr Chesney said the decision was made “with deep regret”.

Closkelt Pipe Band members giving it their all with a top performance at the Worlds 2023.

“This decision has not been made lightly. However, following the conclusion of the 2024/25 season, it has become clear that the band can no longer continue as a competitive unit due to a combination of internal and external factors.”

All current members have been invited to a personal meeting to personally thank them for their dedication.

“It has been my privilege to serve as pipe major of Closkelt Pipe Band for over 15 years. From our victory at the Grade 4B World Championships in 2011, through the years of progress culminating in our promotion to Grade 1 in 2019 and on to competing among the world’s elite for the past four seasons; what a journey it has been.

“To every member past and present, our faithful supporters, and to our sponsors, thank you. Your commitment and passion made the band what it was. Closkelt was never just a band … it was a family, united through music and shared ambition.”

Pipe bands correspondent Gilbert Cromie said it was “devastating news” for the band, its supporters, and for players, who will now have to look for new bands.

“News of Closkelt dissolving has spread worldwide with great disappointment being expressed not only for the loss of another Grade 1 band at a time when a few others are experiencing some difficulty,” he said.

“Grade 1 is the most difficult level to maintain a band in, especially when trying to compete against bands with substantially larger pipe corps.”

NI has lost around six such bands in the last decade, he said.

Closkelt rose from Grade 4B to Grade 1 in eight years, with their debut being delayed by Covid. Locally they were regular attenders at contests often playing on their own until 2025 when player availability restricted their attendances.