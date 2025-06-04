A Co Down beach has introduced special features enabling disabled people to enjoy balmy days by the sea.

The beach, in the picturesque village of Groomsport around 15 miles away from Belfast on the north Down coast, loans out free equipment such as all-terrain wheelchairs and walkers that mean users can join friends and family on its golden sands.

It boasts specialised matting that creates temporary walkways, enabling sun-worshippers with mobility problems to easily get around – matting that was even used to host a dance class for disabled people and an African drum circle to mark the opening of this year’s summer season.

The beach also has disabled changing and toilet facilities, as well as hoists enabling people to easily transfer from their usual wheelchairs into the all-terrain versions.

A seaside dance class on disability access beach matting, hosted by Talia Crawford to mark the official opening of the summer season in Groomsport. Pic: Ian Pedlow.

The move has been brought about by a partnership between Ards and North Down Council and Northern Ireland charity the Mae Murray Foundation, which works to make leisure activities and public recreation spaces accessible to people with disabilities.

The equipment loan scheme is available on Fridays and Sundays until August 24 this year, and runs annually in Groomsport over summer seasons.

Opening the 2025 season, area mayor Alistair Cathcart said the equipment and facilities available are designed to make sure everyone can enjoy days of sun, sea and sand in idyllic surroundings.

Stated the DUP man: “Ards and North Down Borough Council continues to support the delivery of these vital services in partnership with the Mae Murray Foundation charity.

Alix Crawford, founder and chair of the Mae Murray Foundation, and her daughter, Talia Crawford, joined Ards and North Mayor Alistair Cathcart to unveil the inclusive beach at Groomsport. Pic: Ian Pedlow.

“Combined with the nearby Changing Places accessible toilet facilities that offers hoisting and adult-sized changing bench resources, Groomsport has excellent facilities that ensure the beach is accessible for everyone.

“I was delighted to officially open the new season, and it was wonderful to see so many people enjoying the dancing and African drum circle.”

Visitors to Groomsport’s inclusive beach can avail of appropriate parking and dignified toileting facilities, designed to ensure a stress-free arrival with the knowledge that appropriate equipment is available to support their mobility.

The Mae Murray Foundation was originally established to enable individuals of all ages and abilities to engage in activities, explore the world, and build friendships in an inclusive environment.

Groomsport Beach. Pic: Visit Ards and North Down

In addition to offering beach equipment for individual loan, the charity often hosts events and activities such as family fun days, to include animal road shows, drum circles, magic shows and more. It also runs litter-picking events at inclusive beaches, making sure they’re clean to use for all-comers.

The inclusive beach equipment loan scheme operates under advance booking conditions through the foundation.

Forms requesting the equipment can be found on the foundation’s website and must be submitted at least 72 hours in advance. The scheme warns that loans are subject to availability, while people unsure of what equipment will best suit them are invited to discuss options with the charity on 0300 600 1166.

