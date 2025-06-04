Co-Ownership raises over £6,000 for Children's Heartbeat Trust

It has now announced Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust as its 2025/26 charity partner

Co-Ownership has announced the successful completion of its fundraising partnership with Children’s Heartbeat Trust, raising a total of £6,107.40for the Northern Ireland-based charity.

Throughout 2024, Co-Ownership staff actively took part in a wide range of fundraising events and challenges from walks, hikes, and runs to coffee mornings, raffles, and sweepstakes. Notably, employee Sinead Quinn raised over £550 by taking on a personal challenge – walking the Cuilcagh Boardwalk and climbing the steep staircase to the summit of Cuilcagh Mountain.

The funds raised will go directly towards Children’s Heartbeat Trust’s vital work supporting children and young people living with congenital heart disease, as well as their families. This includes emotional and practical bedside support, counselling services, and financial help for families who must travel outside Northern Ireland for surgery or long-term treatment. Donations also help enhance the clinical environment in the Clark Ward and Heart Centre with initiatives like music therapy, baby massage, and sensory equipment.

Sinead Quinn, Co-Ownership, Mark Graham, Chief Executive of Co-Ownership, Lynn Cowan, Fundraising Manager at Children's Heartbeat Trust

Lynn Cowan, Fundraising Manager at Children’s Heartbeat Trust, said: “I wish to express our sincere thanks and appreciation to Co-Ownership for its incredible fundraising efforts over the last year. Each year in Northern Ireland, around 200 children are born with heart disease. Donations allow us to support these children and their families from the point of diagnosis, whether antenatal or postnatal. We offer everything from emotional support on the hospital ward to financial assistance for out-of-region treatment.”

Every year, Co-Ownership selects a new charity partner through staff nomination and vote. For the 2025/26 period, the team has chosen The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, which offers financial assistance to bereaved families in Northern Ireland to bring loved ones home in the event of death abroad.

Mark Graham, Chief Executive of Co-Ownership, praised the team’s continued fundraising efforts. He said: “Supporting local charities has become a key part of who we are at Co-Ownership. While our primary focus is helping people into home ownership, we firmly believe in the importance of supporting communities beyond the realm of housing.

"It’s incredibly rewarding to see how our staff step up each year to make a tangible difference for people across Northern Ireland. These funds will help support families during some of their most difficult times, and that’s a legacy everyone here should be proud of.”

As part of its commitment to having a positive impact in the wider community, Co-Ownership, alongside its annual Charity Partner of the Year, has a £6,000 donation fund reserved for staff to nominate causes that are important to them. The organisation’s long-established Community Fund also offers up to £20,000 in grants annually to local organisations with ideas to revitalise neighbourhoods, support vulnerable groups, or provide educational and advisory services. Applications for the 2025 Community Fund are open from June 2 with interested parties invited to submit their interest by June 27.

Co-Ownership plays a vital role in helping people take their first steps into home ownership in Northern Ireland. Since its inception in 1978, it has supported more than 34,000 households, with 886 assisted in the past year. In March 2025, the Department for Communities announced a £153 million investment in shared ownership, which demonstrates the importance of shared ownership in NI and will enable 4,000 into homeownership over the next four years.