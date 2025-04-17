Connecting communities and transforming lives with openreach community fund

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland’s largest digital infrastructure provider, Openreach, has been connecting people and communities across Northern Ireland through a dedicated funding programme since 1989.

The Openreach Community Fund is managed by the Community Foundation for Northern Ireland (CFNI) and aims to allocate around £50,000 per year to support a diverse range of community organisations. The primary aim of the fund is to provide support to grass-roots organisations and projects within local communities that support disadvantaged sectors, including young people, older people and people with disabilities. The next round of applications for a share of the fund is now open.

The recent Openreach Community Fund Impact Report released by the CFNI has highlighted the significant positive impact the fund has had in the lives of many within local communities. It reports that in the 2023-2024 period alone, £54,196 was awarded to 29 successful applicants, with each applicant receiving an award of up to £2,000.

Investing to better connect communities is core to delivering Openreach’s ambition to enhance people’s lives. Its rollout of the Full Fibre broadband network across the country means communities across Northern Ireland can get access to Openreach’s best broadband yet.

James Burleigh (Senior Manager Complex Engineering, Openreach) and Neil Armstrong (Centre Manager, The Ederney Village in Bloom Association)

Speaking about the Openreach Community Fund, James Burleigh, Senior Manager at Openreach in Northern Ireland said: “I continue to be immensely proud of Openreach’s transformative impact in building community connections right across Northern Ireland. The recent CFNI Impact Report highlights our dedication and commitment to ensuring those who are more disadvantaged from within our communities get the support they need.”

“Our ongoing investment in communities is having grass-roots impact and we are seeing outcomes where communities are being better connected, have improved mental health and well-being, and upgraded social networks.”

One of the many beneficiaries which has experienced first-hand the positive impact of the Openreach Community Fund is The Ederney Village in Bloom Association who were awarded £2,000 towards a Wellness Public Living Room last year. The project turned a room in the Village Community Hub into a welcome space three days a week for older and rurally isolated volunteers over the colder months.

Neil Armstrong, Centre Manager of The Ederney Village in Bloom Association said: “The support received from the Openreach Community Fund has been invaluable in creating a warm and welcoming space for older people within our community. The activities have helped to relieve isolation and loneliness by connecting and empowering our elderly population.”

Openreach, CFNI and Ederney Village representatives.

“The application process for the fund was extremely straight forward and easy to complete, I would strongly encourage local communities who need additional financial and practical support to apply.”

Delighted with the continued impact and positive change the Community Fund is bringing to local communities, Grants & Donor Care Officer at CFNI Lois Kilpatrick added, “The Community Foundation is proud to manage the Openreach Community Fund.”

“We are committed to making grants in a way that reflects the realities facing charities now and, in the future, and to developing trust-based relationships with our funders and grantees.”

