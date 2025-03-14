Connswater Creatives and community organisations condemn shopping centre closure

The abrupt decision to close Connswater Shopping Centre with just two weeks' notice has left multiple community, arts, and charitable organisations facing immediate displacement and severe operational and financial challenges.

Statement from the Connswater Creatives & Community Organisations

The closure, set for Friday March 21, was announced without prior consultation or consideration for the impact on local organisations and service users, who are often generally vulnerable and/or with high needs.

The organisations affected, including Arts Care, Open Arts, Fighting Words NI, Strand Arts Centre, Platform Arts, Home-Start and the Men’s Shed have been integral in revitalising the centre as a community and creative hub, providing vital arts, education, mental health, and disability services. The sudden closure will result in disruptions to essential programmes, financial losses exceeding £200,000, and the loss of a safe, accessible space for local residents.

Failure to Consult and Lack of Transparency

The closure has come as a shock to tenants who had long-term investment plans based on assurances from Connswater Shopping Centre’s management.

Despite organisations collectively investing in their units, and despite previous expectations that the centre would continue operating for at least another year, the closure was announced on 7 March 2025 with a demand for all tenants to vacate by 21 March 2025.

There has been no meaningful engagement from the receivers BDO or managing agents CBRE, to explore alternative solutions or to provide support for the organisations affected. Many of the tenants are charities, non-profits, and grassroots community organisations that do not have the financial reserves to relocate at short notice.

This lack of communication and engagement has led to widespread disruption and uncertainty for organisations, staff, volunteers, and service users.

Severe Impact on Community and Arts Programmes

The closure of Connswater Shopping Centre will have far-reaching consequences for the local community, particularly for the elderly, disabled people, young people, and vulnerable groups who regularly use the space.

Arts and Disability Services - Open Arts, which provides creative opportunities for disabled people, will lose the home of the only full Javanese gamelan orchestra in Northern Ireland, a uniquely accessible music resource that has benefited thousands of participants over three decades.

- Open Arts, which provides creative opportunities for disabled people, will lose the home of the only full Javanese gamelan orchestra in Northern Ireland, a uniquely accessible music resource that has benefited thousands of participants over three decades. Arts and Community Wellbeing - Arts Care will lose its gallery, dance studio, music space, and ceramic kiln, disrupting creative wellbeing programmes that have benefited people of all ages, including older residents and those with mental health challenges. The space has been a key hub for exhibitions, arts therapy, and movement-based projects, providing a vital social and creative outlet for the community. With £30,000 invested in refurbishments, the closure presents significant financial and logistical challenges. The sudden eviction jeopardises the continuity of creative health initiatives in East Belfast, impacting service users, artists, and local community groups.

- Arts Care will lose its gallery, dance studio, music space, and ceramic kiln, disrupting creative wellbeing programmes that have benefited people of all ages, including older residents and those with mental health challenges. The space has been a key hub for exhibitions, arts therapy, and movement-based projects, providing a vital social and creative outlet for the community. With £30,000 invested in refurbishments, the closure presents significant financial and logistical challenges. The sudden eviction jeopardises the continuity of creative health initiatives in East Belfast, impacting service users, artists, and local community groups. Creative and Educational Programmes - Fighting Words NI has supported thousands of children and young people in developing their writing skills. The loss of a dedicated creative space will make it significantly harder to run workshops, especially for neurodiverse and disabled children who rely on tailored environments.

- Fighting Words NI has supported thousands of children and young people in developing their writing skills. The loss of a dedicated creative space will make it significantly harder to run workshops, especially for neurodiverse and disabled children who rely on tailored environments. Film and Performing Arts - Strand Arts Centre has been using Connswater as a temporary home while its main cinema undergoes refurbishment. The loss of this space will halt dementia-friendly screenings, youth film workshops, and historical talks that have engaged hundreds of people weekly.

- Strand Arts Centre has been using Connswater as a temporary home while its main cinema undergoes refurbishment. The loss of this space will halt dementia-friendly screenings, youth film workshops, and historical talks that have engaged hundreds of people weekly. Studio and Exhibition Space - Platform Arts, a hub for contemporary artists, will lose its studio spaces, forcing artists out with no immediate relocation options. The loss of dedicated workspaces for artists could result in financial instability and lost income.

- Platform Arts, a hub for contemporary artists, will lose its studio spaces, forcing artists out with no immediate relocation options. The loss of dedicated workspaces for artists could result in financial instability and lost income. Community Social Services - Home-Start, Men’s Shed and other community organisations have used Connswater as a safe, welcoming space for families, mental health support groups, and elderly residents. Without an alternative location, many of these essential services will be significantly disrupted or forced to close entirely.

Financial and Logistical Crisis

The financial repercussions of this closure are extensive. Many organisations invested heavily in refurbishments, including improvements to accessibility, heating, and lighting, with the expectation that they would be able to use the space for the foreseeable future.

We believe there is likely to have been more than £200,000 spent collectively across organisations on improving their units, and now that investment is being wasted with no recourse for compensation.

The cost of relocation, moving equipment, finding new venues, and re-establishing programmes is beyond the financial capabilities of many tenants. The short timeframe has made it nearly impossible to secure new premises that meet the needs of the displaced organisations.

This situation is particularly damaging for groups that work with disabled individuals, older people, and those with additional needs, as suitable spaces that meet accessibility standards are in short supply.

Signed:

Barry Macauley, CEO, Arts Care

Eileen Branagh, CEO, Open Arts

Mimi Turtle, CEO, Strand Arts Centre

Hilary Copeland, Director, Fighting Words NI

Platform Arts

Home Start