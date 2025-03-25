Cook Out to Reach Out - Belfast: UCKG’s Nationwide Initiative to tackle hunger and social isolation
Taking place at UCKG HelpCentre, 2a Templemore St, Belfast BT5 4SA, the event aims to feed thousands of people between 11am – 1pm as part of a nationwide initiative spanning up to 30 locations, from London to Newcastle.
A recent study by UCKG, Faith and the Future: Faith-Based Organisations in Modern Britain, found that 34% of UK adults believe homelessness is the top issue faith organisations should address.
In response, this initiative – now in its second year – partners with local restaurants to bolster support for food banks and soup kitchens, reinforcing UCKG’s commitment to tackling hunger and social isolation.
UCKG currently supports over 1,500 people each week through its Soup Kitchens. Those in need are encouraged to attend, and willing donors can get involved by contacting:
UCKG Helpline: 020 7686 6000 www.uckg.org/outreach