Cooking up a tune

Larne musician Kristian Allen is enjoying a thrilling role at iconic Carnlough hotel.

“For me, a career in tourism and hospitality is all about going above and beyond for the customer - it’s about the performance and putting a smile on faces, that’s what makes my job so special.”

Those are the words of born entertainer, Kristian Allen. The Larne man has worked in the industry for 14 years and is now Head Chef at The Harbourview Hotel in Carnlough which is set to reopen this spring following a major refurbishment.

While he thoroughly enjoys the job, his first love is undoubtedly music. Kristian is a Music and Audio Production graduate and, when he’s not working at the hotel, performs as a guitarist and vocalist in the four-piece, Zolene and the ALS Band.

Recognising the flexibility offered by a career in the tourism and hospitality industry has been key to the pursuit of his passion, Kristian says he has come to appreciate how both roles are rooted in creativity.

He said: “My first job was in hospitality, and I never gave it much thought at the time – music was at the forefront of my mind – but looking back it’s obvious I enjoyed the creative nature of the role.

“No matter if you're front of house or back of house, you must bring a certain flair to your role.

“I suppose it is a bit like performing live every day. There is a thrill that comes from gigging that you can also find in the tourism and hospitality industry. While it might not be quite on the same level, you do have to think on your feet.

“I started working as a waiter, serving coffees, cocktails and wine but I always had an interest in cooking.

“While growing up my mum and grandmother were always cooking, baking and trying new recipes.

“My first experience in a professional kitchen came during a particularly busy shift around Christmas when I was called in to help put together starters for a large group of people. From there, I picked up shifts prepping food and eventually made my way to chef de partie.

While studying at Queen’s University, Belfast, Kristian, now 31, took a part-time role at The Londonderry Arms (reopening in spring as the Harbourview Hotel), where he was primarily tasked with cooking breakfasts for hotel guests.

Shortly after graduating, the Larne man decided to focus on gigging but returned to the hotel in 2019 for some casual shifts.

It wasn’t until July 2021 that Kristian returned to the hotel full time and, when the Head Chef departed, he was promoted to the role.

With the necessary qualifications in food safety, first aid and health and safety, Kristian believes the most important ingredient anyone looking to forge a career in the tourism and hospitality industry can have is curiosity.

He said: “I think asking questions and enjoying the job has got me where I am today.

“I would tell anyone considering a career in the tourism and hospitality industry to get involved and to ask lots of questions. Make sure you get the on-the-job training and understanding required.

“I find, especially in this role, that the people I work with are the most enjoyable part of the job.

“We have a small team here and we work together perfectly. A restaurant can be organised chaos, like when a busload of people could walk in for lunch unannounced and then you’re under pressure, but we enjoy that. You can get organised and prepped but every day is different.”

While working at the hotel, Kristian has even performed with his band at weddings and has, on occasion, joined the band on stage while still in his chef whites.

Having taken up woodworking during lockdown, Kristian has also made tabletop decorations for the hotel and is currently helping to transform the premises into Northern Ireland’s first destination whiskey hotel – The Harbourview Hotel.

He said: “Every week can be different in this hotel and, as we get ready to reopen, we have been doing lots of different jobs.

“There’s never a dull moment, you never really know what you’ll be doing next but I wouldn’t have it any other way.

While Kristian and his colleagues are enjoying the flexibility, freedom and sense of purpose a role in Northern Ireland’s thriving tourism and hospitality industry allows, Tourism NI is encouraging more people to embrace a career in this fantastic sector through its Make It Here Campaign.