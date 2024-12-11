Cookstown firm a finalist in Transport Provider of the Year category at Northern Ireland Wedding Awards

C4 Wedding Car Hire makes finals.

Creative Oceanic powered by Oceanic Awards is proud to announce the 9th Northern Ireland Wedding Awards 2025.

These awards aim to celebrate the elite wedding specialists and businesses that continuously create magical moments that turn into lasting memories.

They aim to recognise and reward those within the wedding industry that work towards making the big day as perfect as possible, including the caterers that provide delicious reception meals, decorators that take care of the wedding venues and add the glam in the room or florists that know how to make any wedding flourish.

C4 Wedding Car Hire Cookstown is one of the finalists in the Transport Providor of the Year category.

C4 Wedding Car Hire Cookstown will find out if they will be crowned winner and take the trophy home at an elegant ceremony that will take place on January 22 at the La Mon Country Hotel in Belfast.

A spokesperson for the 9th Northern Ireland Wedding Awards 2025, said: “These Awards are now recognised as the leading celebration for showcasing those that have demonstrated excellence in the wedding industry.

"We are delighted to not only be able to celebrate our finalists but how far the industry has come in the past decade.