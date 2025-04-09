CoSTAR Screen Lab launches £70,000 nationwide funding call for 5G innovation projects for the screen industries

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ulster University’s CoSTAR Screen Lab has launched a new nationwide funding call inviting UK-based creative companies to explore the power of 5G technology in film, TV, gaming, and performance sectors.

Backed by the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI)-funded CoSTAR Network, the programme will award two successful projects up to £35,000 in funding each, along with access to world-class facilities and research expertise at its lab, based out of Studio Ulster in Belfast.

The call is part of CoSTAR’s Prototypes and Pilots Programme, which supports high-impact R&D activity across the UK’s screen industries. This latest opportunity invites applicants to develop new or existing projects using advanced wireless networks, including 5G-enabled workflows in virtual production, multi-site collaboration, spatial audio, AI, and real-time post-production.

Professor Frank Lyons MBE, Co-Director of the CoSTAR Screen Lab said: “This call offers creative companies the chance to harness 5G technologies in a cutting-edge R&D environment. From reducing latency in virtual production to exploring sustainable workflows, we’re looking for bold, future-facing ideas that push the boundaries of how content is created and delivered.”

The CoSTAR Screen Lab – one of five specialist labs in the CoSTAR Network – is located within Studio Ulster, a new £72 million virtual production campus at Belfast Harbour Studios, developed by Ulster University. The facility includes state-of-the-art LED volumes, motion capture stage, 3D/4D scanning suite, and a dedicated private 5G network, offering unparalleled infrastructure for experimentation in the creative industries.

Projects may address industry challenges including content distribution, automation, data access, carbon reduction, and creative collaboration across geographically distributed teams.

Applications are open until 2pm on Thursday May 22.