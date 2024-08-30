Council summer programme is a huge success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thousands of children have enjoyed an energy packed summer after completing the popular Summer in the City programme.

Delivered by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, the programme provided over 2,000 places to get children active over the holidays.

This year children had the opportunity to explore the exciting world of sports through an extensive range of camps and classes. Sports included golf, jag tag, racquets, basketball, goal keeping, swimming and Gaelic football to name but a few of the fantastic courses which were on offer.

In addition to the camps, children enjoyed a choice of fun filled summer activity schemes delivered across the council’s leisure facilities. Many of these schemes also offered outings each week, which provided excellent value for money.

Chair of the Communities and Wellbeing Committee, Councillor Jonathan Craig

Visiting some of the Sports Services summer schemes and sports camps, Councillor Jonathan Craig, Chairman of the Communities and Wellbeing Committee said, “It is fantastic to see so many smiling children enjoying the wide range of activities available through our Summer in the City programme.

“We recognise the valuable support that summer schemes and sports camps offer parents over the school holidays and the importance of getting children active for their health and wellbeing. Activity schemes also provide a fantastic opportunity for children to make new friendships, particularly during school holidays, which helps improve their confidence and social skills.

“The Council strives to assist as many families as possible by providing a wide range of summer activity options. This year we also offered a Disability Kids Club and access to Disability Hub Inclusive Cycles at Lough Moss Leisure Centre. These activities were designed to ensure that all children, regardless of their ability, can fully participate and enjoy the summer programme.”