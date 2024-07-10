Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​The builders of the Craigyhill bonfire in Larne have declared they have broken the world record for the tallest pyre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement on social media, Craigyhill Bonfire and Cultural Page said last night that a land survey firm called LSS measured the bonfire at 205ft and 6in and that a second firm, Clifford and Gregg, found it to be 205ft and 0.269in.

“So we have now smashed our record yet again,” it said.

“What an incredible achievement by this team. All these figures with all documents and scans which will be signed and witnessed by two members in authority will be posted to Guinness world Records for to be placed on record as the World’s tallest.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craigyhill bonfire in Larne, Co. Antrim which is estimated to be over 200 feet or 60 meters tall. Picture date: Monday July 8, 2024. Photo: PA

According to the Guinness Book of Records, the tallest bonfire in the world was 198ft 11in Lustenau, Austria in 2019.

East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson tabled a Parliamentary motion congratulating the people of Craigyhill. He said: “This is truly a community venture, and one which has involved people from right across the community and it is a demonstration of how positive engagement in our history and culture can bring people together.”

Craigyhill’s announcement came on the eve of the Eleventh Night, when loyalists traditionally light bonfires across Northern Ireland.

Following is a list of some NI bonfires (some were lit last night):

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The builders of the Craigyhill bonfire in Larne believe they have just broken the world record for the tallest bonfire.

GREATER BELFAST: Glencairn Way off Crumlin Road, Sandy Row, Clonduff, Belvoir, Donegall Pass, Orangefield Park, Pitt Park off Newtownards Road, Seymour Hill, Dunmurry.

ARDS & NORTH DOWN: (More online) Breezemount Park, Bangor; Ballywalter Gardens Kilcooley; Ballyferris Walk field, Kilcooley; Churchill Park, Bangor; Innishargie/Ballyquinton, Bangor; Balligan Gardens Kilcooley; Valentines, Bangor.

ANTRIM & N’ABBEY: Ballyduff, Burnside, Doagh, Erskine and Rashee, Grange, Mallusk, Monkstown, New Mossley, Old Mossley, Queenspark, Rathcoole (Derrycoole Way), Rathcoole (Doonbeg), Rathcoole (Dunanney), Rathfern, Ballycraigy, Dublin Road, Newpark and Caulside, Parkhall (Kilgreel Road), Parkhall (Kilbride Gardens), Randalstown, Steeple (Oaktree Drive), Townparks; Milltown.

MID & EAST ANTRIM: Ashvale Park, Mullaghboy; Bank Road, Larne; Kintyre Park, Ballykeel 1, Ballymena; Ballykeel 2, Ballymena; Alexandra Park, Ballymena; Hawthorn Manor, Glynn; Ransevyn Court, Whitehead; Wakehurst Road, Ballymena; Brooke Park, Ballymena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PACEMAKER BELFAST 10/07/2024Final preparations made for the lighting of tomorrow nights 11th nigh bonfires here Council workers erect fireproof blankets to protect the lighting on the Comber Greenway from the Orangefield bonfire in East Belfast.

LISBURN & CASTLEREAGH: Ballymacash; Moneyreagh, Castlereagh East; Woodbreda, Castlereagh South; Glenmore, Lisburn North; Crossnacreevy, Castlereagh East; Hillhall, Downshire East; Drumbo, Downshire East, Bute-Ballybeen, Dundonald.

ARMAGH, BANBRIDGE, CRAIGAVON: In Portadown: Corcrain/Redmanville (lit last night), Killycomain, Edgarstown; Mourneview, Lurgan; Huntly bonfire, Banbridge; Markethill (lit Tuesday past).

NEWRY MOURNE & DOWN: Shandon Park, Newry; Lisburn Street, Ballynahinch; Mount Crescent, Downpatrick and Killyleagh and Dundrum; Kilkeel, Queen Elizabeth II Park, Manse Road.