​The builders of the Craigyhill bonfire in Larne have declared they have broken the world record for the tallest pyre.

In a statement on social media, Craigyhill bonfire and cultural page said: "A land survey firm called LSS which are one of the largest survey firms in Ireland was down this morning and took all the necessary measurements from points all over our green from top to bottom of the bonfire and they measured the bonfire at 205 feet and 6 inches .

"The 2nd firm Clifford and Gregg a well established firm with some serious tech equipment is just finishing up the 3d scan image of the bonfire but have just told me the measurement of our bonfire to be 205 feet 0.269 inches which just absolutely incredible especially after the night we had.

"So we have now smashed our record yet again …what an incredible achievement by this team.”

Craigyhill bonfire in Larne, Co. Antrim which is estimated to be over 200 feet or 60 meters tall. Picture date: Monday July 8, 2024. Photo: PA

“All these figures with all documents and scans which will be signed and witnessed by two members in authority will be posted to Guinness World Records for to be placed on record as the world’s tallest.

"Again we thank everyone for their continued support but it’s time to go and paaaarrrrtty.”

According to the Guinness Book of Records, the tallest bonfire in the world was 198 ft 11 in, which was built in Lustenau, Austria, in March 2019. Hofstalder Funkenzunft Lustenau is a group which organises a bonfire every year at the location to mark the end of their carnival, an annual tradition which has been in place since the Middle Ages.

East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson has tabled a Parliamentary motion congratulating the people of Craigyhill in Larne for their efforts.

The DUP MP said: “The efforts of the people in Craigyhill are an example of what is best in Northern Ireland. This is truly a community venture, and one which has involved people from right across the community and it is a demonstration of how positive engagement in our history and culture can bring people together.

“The bonfire has brought people to Larne from across Northern Ireland and further afield, and I hope that the efforts are now rightly included within the Guinness Book of Records.“The Craigyhill bonfire has captured the imagination over the last few years and it is a powerful way to mark the July celebrations in a positive manner. The Glorious Revolution and the Williamite era which the bonfire tradition springs from are not just something from our past, but they are also the foundation on which our modern-day democratic institutions are built.”

Following is a list of some bonfires taking place across Northern Ireland this Twelfth season, most of them on the 11th night, but some earlier:

GREATER BELFAST

PACEMAKER BELFAST 10/07/2024Final preparations made for the lighting of tomorrow nights 11th nigh bonfires here Council workers erect fireproof blankets to protect the lighting on the Comber Greenway from the Orangefield bonfire in East Belfast.

Glencairn Way off Crumlin Road, Sandy Row, Clonduff, Belvoir, Donegall Pass, Orangefield Park, Pitt Park off Newtownards Road, Seymour Hill, Dunmurry.

ARDS AND NORTH DOWN

Breezemount Park, Bangor; Dermott’s Crescent, Comber; Cherryvalley, Comber; Beechfield Green, Donaghadee; Tower Road, Slidy Rock, Conlig; Ballywalter Gardens Kilcooley; Millisle beach; site of old Castle Gardens School, Newtownards; Glenburn Road, Newtownards; Lawson Park, Portavogie; Calhame Football Pitch, Cloughey; Ballyferris Walk field, Kilcooley; Bowtown/Abbot Crescent, Newtownards; Greyabbey; Hillcrest Walk, Whitehill; Ballyree Drive, Bloomfield Tower Court, Scrabo; Churchill Park, Bangor; Town centre, Ballygowan; West Winds; Carrowdore Football pitch behind school; Crommellin Park, Donaghadee; Edward Street on beach Opposite community centre Donaghadee; Innishargie/ Ballyquinton, Bangor; Balligan Gardens Kilcooley; Lisnabreen; Princess Ann Road, Portavogie; Valentines, Bangor; Strand Avenue, Holywood.

ANTRIM AND NEWTOWNABBEY

PACEMAKER BELFAST 10/07/2024Final preparations made for the lighting of tomorrow nights 11th nigh bonfires here in Pitt Park, Newtownards Road East Belfast.

Ballyduff, Burnside, Doagh, Erskine and Rashee, Grange, Mallusk, Monkstown, New Mossley, Old Mossley, Queenspark, Rathcoole (Derrycoole Way), Rathcoole (Doonbeg), Rathcoole (Dunanney), Rathfern, Ballycraigy, Dublin Road, Newpark and Caulside, Parkhall (Kilgreel Road), Parkhall (Kilbride Gardens), Randalstown, Steeple (Oaktree Drive), Townparks; Milltown.

MID AND EAST ANTRIM

Ashvale Park, Mullaghboy; Bank Road, Larne; Kintyre Park, Ballykeel 1, Ballymena; Ballykeel 2, Ballymena; Alexandra Park, Ballymena; Hawthorn Manor, Glynn; Ransevyn Court, Whitehead; Wakehurst Road, Ballymena; Brooke Park, Ballymena.

LISBURN AND CASTLEREAGH

Ballymacash; Moneyreagh, Castlereagh East; Woodbreda, Castlereagh South; Glenmore, Lisburn North; Crossnacreevy, Castlereagh East; Hillhall, Downshire East; Drumbo, Downshire East, Bute-Ballybeen, Dundonald.

ARMAGH, BANBRIDGE, CRAIGAVON

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 2nd July 2024. A bonfire is finished in Portadwon, Co. Armagh. Bonfires are lit across Northern Ireland every 11th July to commemorated the battle of the Boyne in 1690. Photo by Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

In Portadown: Corcrain/Redmanville (lit Wednesday night), Killycomain, Edgarstown; Mourneview, Lurgan; Huntly bonfire, Banbridge; Markethill (lit Tuesday past).

NEWRY MOURNE AND DOWN

Shandon Park, Newry; Lisburn Street, Ballynahinch; Mount Crescent, Downpatrick and Killyleagh and Dundrum.

In Kilkeel The Schomberg Society's Annual 11th Night Bonfire will take place in the Queen Elizabeth II Park, Manse Road in Kilkeel on Thursday 11th July 2024. The Bonfire will be lit at 10.30pm accompanied by a fireworks display. This will be following the Schomberg Society's large traditional 11th Night Pageant which will make its way through Kilkeel Town Centre at 7.30pm and a major 11th Night Open Air Concert Event.

COUNTY TYRONE

Major bonfire at Moygashel; Eleventh Night Bonfire near Roughan 3G pitch between Ballgawley & Augher starting at 7pm with family fun and entertainment. Castlederg 11th Night Parade and Bonfire commencing 9pm

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson urged people to take care around bonfires.

“If you are attending a bonfire please keep a safe distance from the fire – especially children who should be supervised at all times,”they said.