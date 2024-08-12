CRASH Services unveils new advertising campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

CRASH Services, Northern Ireland's leading accident management company, has launched an innovative new advertising campaign aimed at ensuring local motorists know to make their first call to CRASH after a motor vehicle accident.

CRASH’s promotional activity, which will be seen on TV, radio, online, social media, and billboards, features three scenarios set near iconic Northern Irish landmarks: Belfast's Rise Sculpture (popularly known as 'The Balls on the Falls'), Newry's Townhall, and Derry~Londonderry's Peace Bridge.

Developed in collaboration with prominent Belfast-based advertising, public relations and marketing company, Navigator Blue, the thirty-second commercials depict individuals who find themselves in post-accident distress. Their initial instincts are to frantically call a trusted source- a relative, friend, or partner- for help. The message from those close connections though is clear: "If you have an accident, don’t contact me, just call CRASH!"

These fast-paced and quirky ads showcase Northern Irish culture, using familiar locations, local characters, dialects, and humour. A single narrator voices all characters in each advert, with the others lip-syncing, adding a memorable twist. The messaging positions CRASH Services as the go-to solution for peace of mind amidst the uncertainty and chaos of an accident.

Jonathan McKeown (CEO of CRASH Services) proudly beside one of the new Newry themed billboards

Jonathan McKeown, CEO of CRASH Services, expressed his enthusiasm: "We are very excited to launch our three new TV and radio adverts, demonstrating to local NI motorists why they should call CRASH immediately after an accident.

At CRASH, we say ‘When someone runs into you that is your first accident. When you ring your insurance company – that is your second accident.’ By this, we mean that you should be seeking advice from someone who is independent of the insurance companies.

We look after hundreds of motorists each month and we understand the physical, emotional, and financial toll that accidents can have. Our mission at CRASH Services is ‘To act with care for those involved in road traffic accidents.’; and our market research carried out to inform how we should convey what we do to the public gave us great confidence that we are doing this to a very high standard for our customers.

Our core benefits are in recovering your vehicle after an accident, providing you with a replacement car as soon as possible and repairing your vehicle quickly; but what we are actually doing is transferring the burden of sorting things out onto us and off the customer.

So, if you have an accident, you now know you don’t bother phoning your relative, friend, or partner, just call CRASH!”

CRASH Services, established in 1996, is Northern Ireland's largest accident management company, dedicated to getting motorists back on the road quickly after an accident. They offer a comprehensive range of services, including vehicle recovery, repairs at your chosen garage, replacement vehicles, and legal and medical assistance. Their services come at no cost to motorists, as all expenses are recovered from insurers.