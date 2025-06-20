Dale Farm gears up for tractor & truck run in support of Cancer Focus NI

Dale Farm will host its annual Tractor & Truck Run, taking place on Friday 4th July at Ballymena Livestock Market, in aid of charity partner, Cancer Focus Northern Ireland.

This community-driven event promises an unforgettable evening of family fun, live music, great food, and, of course, plenty of horsepower, all for a cause that touches so many lives across Northern Ireland.

Registration is open from 5.30pm to 7.30pm, with an entry fee of £25 per vehicle, which includes a meal voucher, drink, and some of Dale Farm’s much loved ice cream.

Gail McCullough from Dale Farm said: “Our Tractor & Truck Run brings together our farmers, our employees and our community to support a cause that touches so many lives. Whether you’re behind the wheel of a tractor or truck, or simply coming along to enjoy the atmosphere, everyone is welcome.

We’re proud to stand with Cancer Focus NI and help raise funds for the vital work they do across Northern Ireland. We hope to see families, friends, and the farming community out in force for what promises to be a great evening.”

Rosie Forsythe, Corporate Fundraising Manager from Cancer Focus NI added: “We’re incredibly grateful to Dale Farm for their continued support. Community-led events like this make a real difference in helping us provide cancer prevention, care, and support services to people when they need them most. The funds raised from this amazing event will directly benefit local families affected by cancer.”

All proceeds from the Tractor & Truck Run will go directly to Cancer Focus Northern Ireland, supporting people affected by cancer.