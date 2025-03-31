Davy UK celebrates £112,550 raised for The Children’s Cancer Unit Charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This month, Davy UK hosted The Children’s Cancer Unit Charity in Belfast to celebrate a partnership that has raised £112,550 for children and young people with cancer in Northern Ireland.

The Children’s Cancer Unit Charity is a Belfast-based organisation dedicated to ensuring that children and young people from across Northern Ireland receive the highest quality care and family support during their cancer treatment at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

There to celebrate the incredible fundraising total was six-year-old Ted Thompson, who is currently undergoing treatment in the Children’s Cancer Unit.

The partnership with Davy, initially planned for two years in 2019 and extended to five, will conclude in 2025. Throughout the partnership, Davy has provided support through employee fundraising, matched giving, corporate donations, gifts in kind, as well as volunteering.

6-year-old cancer patient Ted Thompson welcomes £112,550 raised for the Children's Cancer Unit Charity with CEO Jane Hoare (right) and Davy UK Wealth Manager Lynsey Agnew (left)

Staff at Davy have organised and participated in widespread events such as abseiling down Belfast Castle, entering relay teams in the Belfast City Marathon, and hosting coffee mornings, as well as a range of individual fundraising activities, from mountain climbs to sponsored haircuts! They’ve also contributed to treats for the children in the Unit through their annual Christmas Toy Drives and Easter Egg collections.

In addition to raising much-needed funds, Davy staff have also volunteered at numerous events for the charity, from handing out water and cheering runners during the Belfast City Marathon, to becoming elves and helping Santa give out presents in the Unit at Christmas.

With Davy’s offices overlooking Belfast City Hall, they generously hosted Christmas Parties for young cancer patients to enjoy festive arts & crafts, games and Santa’s Grotto, before watching the Annual Christmas Lights Switch-On.These events are especially meaningful, as many children undergoing treatment can't attend large public gatherings due to infection risks.

Jane Hoare, CEO of The Children's Cancer Unit Charity, said: “Thanks to Davy UK’s partnership and shared commitment to support children, young people and their families living with cancer, The Children’s Cancer Unit Charity has been able to deliver vital services when they are most needed.

We rely on fundraising to deliver our range of services to support children and families undergoing treatment for cancer. Between 60 and 70 children and young people in Northern Ireland are diagnosed with cancer or a complex blood disorder each year. Every one of them will be treated at the Children’s Cancer Unit. We’re there to support the Unit through the provision of specialised staff, equipment, research and family support services.

While undoubtedly, the financial support has been incredible in helping the charity continue its vital support services, so too has the generosity of Davy’s staff team in terms of their time. Their commitment to the charity and the families we support has been so impressive.

As the partnership comes to an end, we would like to say how grateful we are for the passion, energy and commitment to The Children’s Cancer Unit Charity shown by everyone across Davy UK, which has led to this incredible fundraising total of £112,550.”

Lynsey Agnew, Wealth Manager at Davy UK said:“Davy first partnered with CCUC in 2019 following a nomination and voting process amongst our staff. It’s been an incredibly rewarding experience, allowing us to give back financially and with our time. Our staff have united to support these children and their families, and this partnership will continue to inspire our team to support the charity in the future.”