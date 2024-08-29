Decathlon playdays to help families discover their favourite sport

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Decathlon is launching PlayDays, an interactive event aimed at encouraging families and individuals of all fitness levels to get active, with free classes ranging across climbing, horse riding, archery and more.

PlayDays will be held at the Belfast store from 31 August – 1 September and provide a fun-filled and welcoming environment for participants to try new activities without any pressure and completely free.

Qualified coaches from local clubs will be on hand to guide attendees through introductory classes, helping beginners to build confidence and seasoned athletes to hone their skills. Families can also enjoy hands-on experiences with the latest sports equipment, and kids will have the chance to participate in friendly challenges.

For those looking to take their fitness journey to the next level, the event will offer exciting demonstrations and sessions with expert coaches and qualified professionals.

Visitors will also be treated to exclusive promotions on Decathlon products and tasty food and drink options available on site to keep people fuelled up throughout the day.

Decathlon PlayDays is designed to connect communities through sport. Whether you’re an active sports enthusiast or a beginner looking for a fun way to get moving, there’s something for everyone.