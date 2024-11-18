Deck your halls with houseplants for Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Houseplant shop owner, Roisin Horgan of The Green East is asking Belfast homeowners to go for alternatives to cut Christmas Trees this year and opt for living plants.

Horticultural expert Roisin is campaigning to help reduce waste by encouraging locals to invest in a living plant for Christmas instead of a cut Christmas conifer tree. 8 million Christmas trees are bought every year and almost all of these end up in landfill.

Roisin said "A tropical plant like a Norfolk Pine is evergreen, very similar to a Christmas tree and will be happy in a pot in your home. Even better, it can be planted in the garden after Christmas or live in a pot for next year."

"I love dressing up my Weeping Fig with fairy lights every year. There's no waste and it looks just as impressive as a traditional Christmas Tree."

Houseplants for Christmas

"Buying a plant, is like having a living ornament, but one that will give you something back. It's been proven that house plants can actually improve our well-being. That nurturing act of looking after the plant will help look after you!"

"Plants can also help deck your halls, and other rooms too. Pots of rosemary and thyme on a table can look stunning in a pot wrapped with a ribbon. Or a bowl filled with succulents and a candle would make a great centrepiece."

To encourage locals to think of "living Christmas decor" this year, Roisin has a display in her shop at Banana Block to showcase the range of plants that would look great as an alternative Christmas tree.