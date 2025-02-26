Declan heads Downtown for new radio show

The well-known presenter says the move is music to his ears

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Popular presenter Declan Wilson is set to begin a brand-new morning show on Downtown Radio.

The announcement comes as the station enjoys impressive ratings with the latest figures showing more than 300,000 listeners tuning in, every week. Recently, Declan, from Belfast, a former breakfast show presenter on Q Radio, has hosted shows on both Downtown and BBC Radio Ulster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Declan said it was simply an honour to be part of Downtown. "Downtown is the home of great music and I’m so proud to call it my radio home too,” he said.

Stuart Robinson and Declan Wilson

“I'm genuinely delighted to be making the move to Downtown full time. So many broadcasting legends have passed through Downtown's corridors over the years and to be now part of this iconic radio station’s daytime lineup, is truly an honour.

“I also know Downtown has the most incredibly loyal and dedicated listeners. It has been a privilege getting to know them over the past year covering different shows."

Bauer Media NI's Content Director, Stuart Robinson, said: "I’m delighted to announce Declan is taking on a full-time show on Downtown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has a wonderful passion for live radio and creating engaging content, and his shows are full of fun and energy.

Declan in the Downtown Studio

"Downtown is enjoying some of its best ratings in 25 years and with Declan starting his new show next Monday * (directly after Gary and Glen’s excellent Breakfast show) this will bolster Downtown’s success making the station an even more popular destination for listeners in Northern Ireland to spend their entire morning".