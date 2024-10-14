Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New data sensor solution uses AI-technology to provide cow health alerts by tracking cow movement.

DeLaval Plus Behaviour Analysis is the latest farm management tool from DeLaval. The system uses data sensors to record each animal’s behaviour, analyses each cow’s data using artificial intelligence (AI) and helps dairy producers identify sick cows and cows in heat.

DeLaval Plus Behaviour Analysis can also track cows’ movement to help find cows that need attention. Daily updates and real-time information are delivered digitally to help with herd management.

“By responding to a cow quickly and with the right action, producers can drive the performance of their farm by increasing cow productivity and welfare,” said Scott Patrick, Country commercial manager GB.

“Producers with DeLaval Plus Behaviour Analysis in their farm management toolbox have total visibility and oversight of their cows,” he adds.

The system uses new DeLaval BioSensor ear tags which automatically communicate with housing sensors. The data is shared with DeLaval DeepBlue, an AI-based software which analyses the information using sophisticated models of cow behaviour. This provides state-of-the-art heat detection, rumination and eating behaviour calculations to enable better, faster and more accurate decision-making.

The Hyslop family, who milk 460 cows near Eaglesfield in Scotland, installed DeLaval Plus Behaviour Analysis to improve herd management. “It would have been inconceivable for us to grow the herd from 300 to 460 in less than four years without the ability to monitor the cows in this way and adjust to improve herd health and boost productivity,” said David Hyslop.

Commenting on how the technology has helped the farm manage the herd he added: “Early alerts for rumination can highlight the onset of a health issue which may include mastitis, ketosis or other health problems. We also have location analysis sensors which accurately help the staff to subsequently find any of these cows and pull them out for treatment.”

David Hyslop has grown his herd with the help of DeLaval Plus Behaviour Analysis.

As many farms struggle to find and retain skilled workers, DeLaval Plus Behaviour Analysis can help to fill the gaps for farmers and workers by removing assumptions and providing factual and actionable data insight.