Dental Therapist Awards 2024

Belfast woman Michaela Robinson, a former student of Rugby High School for Girls and The Parker Eact Academy, graduated from King's College London in 2020. Since then, she has been providing exceptional dental care to both NHS and private patients, offering services such as teeth whitening and composite bonding.

Notably, Michaela has developed innovative sensory dentistry sessions, ensuring that young people with sensory impairments or anxiety receive gentle and understanding dental care in a calming environment.

We are delighted to announce that Michaela has been honored with the prestigious Therapist of the Year 2024 award for the North region. This recognition is a testament to her dedication, skill, and commitment to providing high-quality dental care.

