Dental Therapist Awards 2024
Notably, Michaela has developed innovative sensory dentistry sessions, ensuring that young people with sensory impairments or anxiety receive gentle and understanding dental care in a calming environment.
We are delighted to announce that Michaela has been honored with the prestigious Therapist of the Year 2024 award for the North region. This recognition is a testament to her dedication, skill, and commitment to providing high-quality dental care.
We would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to Michaela on this well-deserved achievement. Her contributions to the dental profession and her positive impact on the Dental community are truly commendable.
