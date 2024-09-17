Dobbies reveals new Little Seedlings Club ambassadors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A five-year-old girl who regularly attends Dobbies Garden Centre in Antrim has been selected to become one of the faces of its free monthly Little Seedlings workshops.

Ella was one of four children to be selected from across the UK to take on the role of a Dobbies’ Little Seedlings Ambassador, following the launch of an appeal.

As an ambassador, Ella will get involved in a variety of in-person and online activities including writing short blogs for Dobbies’ website and starring in campaign photoshoots.

Little Seedlings Club, designed for children aged 4-10 years old, is Dobbies’ children’s gardening programme that offers fun and educational monthly sessions for kids all over the country.

These sessions involve hands-on activities where children can come together and learn about different topics, such as how to care for and grow plants, wildlife and the environment, in a friendly group setting.

The new Little Seedlings Club ambassadors are: Ella, 5, whose local store in Antrim in Northern Ireland; Thomas, 4, whose local store is Chesterfield, Derbyshire; Nina, 7, whose local store in Ashford in Kent; Fergus, 5, whose local store is Edinburgh.

Ella is excited to have been selected as a Little Seedlings Ambassador. She said: “I am so happy that I was picked to be the Little Seedlings Ambassador for Dobbies Antrim. I can’t wait to share my love of gardening with everyone and show them how fun and rewarding it is!”

Gabby Pateman, Dobbies’ Little Seedlings Club coordinator at the Antrim store, is excited to have Ella involved in this year’s activities. She said: “Our Little Seedlings Club is a huge part of the community here at our Antrim store, welcoming children of all ages along to get stuck into some horti fun and learn something new.

“Ella’s entry impressed us, especially the fact that she loves planting potatoes in the garden with her Grandad. Ella will make a wonderful addition to our programme of workshops each month and we can’t wait to follow her gardening journey.”

Over 600 children in Northern Ireland have taken part in Little Seedling Club sessions over the past year.