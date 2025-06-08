Dr John Couler: Christian churches have a key role in connecting with loyalist working class

There has been much talk in recent years in the pro-Union community that the various Unionist parties have lost touch politically with the loyalist working class with the latter feeling it is the forgotten section of society in Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If this is the perception of reality in working class loyalism, then perhaps the Christian Churches should step up to the mark and fill the supposed gaps left by the Unionist political parties.

When Unionism enjoyed its ideological majority in the original Stormont Chamber before being prorogued in 1972, the Ulster Unionist Party was seen as being led by the so-called ‘Fur Coat Brigade’ and ‘Big House Unionism’, with the ordinary working class loyalists merely wheeled out on polling days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paisleyism grew as a political force in 1970, first in the Stormont constituency of Bannside, then in the Westminster constituency of North Antrim because Rev Ian Paisley was able to politically marry two seemingly voiceless sections of the Northern Ireland Protestant society - working class loyalists and fundamentalist Christians.

My late father, Rev Dr Robert Coulter MBE, left, pictured in the Sixties alongside the then Northern Ireland Prime Minister and Bannside Stormont MP Captain Terence O'Neill at a Loyal Order function in the constituency. My father tried to warn O'Neill that the PM's proposed reforms for the Province needed to include the loyalist working class.

Practically, Paisleyism grew in North Antrim because ‘The Doc’ as he was affectionately known to his followers, was able to secure inside toilets in working class housing estates. Even in the Sixties, any working class loyalist homes had either the outside toilets or used the so-called ‘slop buckets’.

My late father, Rev Dr Robert Coulter MBE, warned the then Northern Ireland Prime Minister Captain Terence O’Neill to his face that any of the latter’s reforms would have to include the loyalist working class.

The photo accompanying this article is from the family collection and shows my father, left, chatting to PM O’Neill, who is also wearing his Orange sash, during a visit to O’Neill’s Bannside Stormont constituency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During that era of the Sixties when the Ulster Unionist Party ruled Stormont, the party was seen as being theologically liberal as were most of the mainstream Protestant denominations at that time. It was essentially left to the Loyal Orders, not the UUP nor the Churches, to look after the needs of the loyalist working classes.

Even though it’s been some five years since the Covid pandemic shutdown, many places of worship are still feeling the pinch financially and numerically in the pews from 2020.

Now that we are also supposedly in the teeth of a cost of living crisis, many places of worship are following Christ’s parable of the Good Samaritan and are organising food banks, clothing banks, and soup kitchens for those in need.

Such actions are not just about doing Christian outreach, but also proving in today’s increasingly secular society that places of worship are integral parts of the communities they serve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But could the churches do more in making the loyalist working class feel they are recognised, appreciated, and even feel wanted in Northern Ireland society?

How many churches can actually say that if a destitute looking stranger turned up at their front door some Sunday morning, they would be made welcome - or would the so-called ‘tut-tut brigade’ which still exists in many places of worship frown at the sight of such a person sitting in the pews?

The secular proverb states it only takes one rotten apple to spoil the barrel. Put in church terms, it only takes one person deemed to be from the ‘tut-tut brigade’ to voice open criticism and that stranger could easily turn on their heel and walk out.

Many places of worship have enough challenges and competition trying to encourage folk to come into the pews on Sundays without driving people away because of their image.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pre-pandemic, some places of worship got the reputation of being ‘snooty churches’, namely that fashion image, position in society or the size of your car dictated the warmth of your welcome.

Even in some traditional denominations, family pews in church buildings were seen as sacred ground - places where that church family had sat each Sunday for generations, and how dare any stranger accidentally sit in them.

In my own spiritual journey, I have known of a situation where a new family came to a place of worship for the first time; wandered into the building and sat in a pew.

The mother of all rows erupted when family members who had sat there for decades came in and found the new comers in their pew; there was no warm welcome for those new comers - only a sharp retort as if it was primary school yapping; that’s our seat you’re in!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bottom line in terms of a practical challenge to the church is, if the folk won’t come to the church, then the church will have to go out and find them. This is where the tried and tested method of door to door evangelism must be deployed.

Are too many places of worship relying solely on social media or hoping that sporting organisations, such as the bowling club, will attract folk into the pews come Sundays?

Perhaps, like voting trends, non-attendance at church has become a generational problem. Is it a case that because parents are not attending churches, their children are adopting the same attitude?

Like it or not, many churches if they are to remain viable (because bills still have to be paid) will have to swallow the bitter medicine that the only way to see an increase in attendance is to do the footwork in the communities they are supposed to serve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s no use just simply shoving a leaflet with a Gospel tract through the letter box and hurrying away; the doors must be rapped, introductions made and invitations extended to attend a church.

Perhaps it is the thought of doors being slammed in our faces, or rude comments about being ‘tub thumpers’ or ‘bible bashers’ which makes us Christians wary of getting involved with the practical side of evangelism?

Perhaps, too, the bitter reality we as Christians have to face is that we would rather remain in our snug little holy huddles compared to dealing with the practical challenges which communities have to cope with in their daily lives?

In terms of the specific working class loyalist community, if such communities feel they have been abandoned or ignored by their Unionist political parties, who is filling the leadership gaps? Are the loyalist terror gangs or criminal gangs taking over loyalist working class communities where once political Unionism of one shade or another, or even the places of worship once reigned supreme in terms of influence?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Could the real bitter medicine for places of worship be that they want their churches to become mere social clubs for the select few, leaving the challenges of communities for someone else to deal with?

Perhaps such churches need to take a long hard look at the churches which are growing or expanding and simply ask the wee question - why?

If they don’t, the gap between the loyalist working class and the Christian faith could become wider. More significantly, will those places of worship which abandon the notion of evangelism in their communities still exist in a decade’s time?

Put really bluntly, who needs who the most? Do the churches need the loyalist working class to build numbers in the pews, or does the loyalist working class need the churches to show them real compassion, understanding and certainly a listening ear?