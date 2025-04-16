East Londonderry UUP issues Easter peace challenge to terror gangs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The East Londonderry Ulster Unionist Party Association has said everyone in the community should use the Easter period as a springboard for pressure on paramilitary groups so that a lasting peace and permanent political stability can be achieved in Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In its Easter message to constituents, Chairman Robert Carmichael, speaking on behalf of the Association, said the Risen Lord could bring about an everlasting spiritual solution. “So too, all of us in Northern Ireland should follow the example of Jesus Christ when preaching His sermon on the mount when He said - blessed are the peace makers.”

Mr Carmichael said the people of Northern Ireland deserve real and lasting peace and should not constantly be having their hopes dashed by paramilitary gangs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “In the republican calendar, for example, Easter is a political commemoration in terms of their failed coup in Dublin in 1916. The best gift which republicans could give the people of Northern Ireland this Easter is to publicly announce a disbanding of the dissident IRA factions.”

East Londonderry UUP Chairman Robert Carmichael.

Mr Carmichael said the prospect of real political progress leading to genuine and long-term peace in the Province was what everyone was hoping for. He said all the constitutional parties had done as much as possible to bring about genuine democratic political progress in Northern Ireland, “yet the dissident republican movement was still dragging its heels”.

“So-called dissident republicans must become fully committed to the Northern Ireland Parliament, or they are merely hood-winking the people in terms of their desire to participate in the democratic process. Also, the actions of Sinn Fein in publicly commemorating dead IRA terrorists are sending one clear message to the Unionist community - that Sinn Fein continues to be the puppet of the Provisional IRA’s Army Council.”

Mr Carmichael said that whilst Easter was a family occasion, everyone should spare a thought for the families of those who had been murdered by terrorists as well as the families who had lost members of the security forces as a result of terrorist attacks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At this time, too, we must also remember in our prayers our security forces and emergency services who will remain in duty during the Easter holidays.”