East Londonderry UUP urges safety first on farms
In a statement on behalf of the Association, Mr Carmichael said: “As summer approaches there will be many more children in farmyards.
I would appeal to all farmers to take great care as nothing can replace a life and as farmyards can often be dangerous places.”
He added: “There are certain basic things people can do to maximize safety. Machinery should be kept well maintained and all guards and shields should be in place. Children should be kept well away from any work areas. Silage pits should be in good condition and able to stand the forces of filling, pressing and storage.
“Great care should be taken not to overfill silage pits to prevent avalanches. There is a great deal the individual farmer can do to minimize the risk of accidents.
“Farmers should remember that it is not just children who need protecting. They need protection themselves. The summer can be a very busy and stressful time on the farm and people can become tired and take unnecessary risks.
“Machinery should be properly maintained and inspected before it is used. Check brakes, lights, indicators, roll bars/cabs and seat belts. People should be mindful of overhead wires and cables.
“Staff and contractors should receive proper training and instruction before starting. If possible, experienced operators should be used. There is a lot everyone can do to optimize safety,” commented Mr Carmichael.