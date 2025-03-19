East Londonderry UUP warns of web chat room menace
Mr Carmichael, speaking on behalf of the Association, said that the Stormont Executive needed to bring forward legislation through the Assembly which would “drive such heinous chat rooms completely out of business”.
Mr Carmichael said that Association members had spoken privately and confidentially to counsellors who had had “to pastor and counsel those who have suffered trauma in the aftermath of a suicide in the family”.
Mr Carmichael added: “We were all shocked to learn of a chat room that actually promotes suicides. We were horrified when we read that someone who was suicidal said in the chat room that they were going to take their own life.
“It is incumbent on all of us regardless of religion, political beliefs, backgrounds and aspirations to take this problem of suicides to heart, especially among young people.
“It is a great loss to society when young people who have spent years in primary school, secondary school or grammar school and then, perhaps, further education, suddenly take their lives. Their future is lost not only to them and to their families, but to society.
“Similarly, what is the cost when someone’s life is suddenly cut off after they have been trained to commit their talents to society?
“And it's not only politicians and health professionals who must contribute to finding a workable blueprint to combat suicides in society. We must have active involvement from the churches, mental health charities, teachers and anyone involved with young people not just in the East Londonderry constituency, but right across Northern Ireland,” said Mr Carmichael.