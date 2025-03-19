East Londonderry UUP warns of web chat room menace

By John Coulter
Contributor
Published 19th Mar 2025, 13:58 BST
Updated 19th Mar 2025, 14:04 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Mr Robert Carmichael, the East Londonderry Ulster Unionist Party Association Chairman, has warned of the dangers about internet chat rooms being used by young people with suicidal tendencies.

Mr Carmichael, speaking on behalf of the Association, said that the Stormont Executive needed to bring forward legislation through the Assembly which would “drive such heinous chat rooms completely out of business”.

Mr Carmichael said that Association members had spoken privately and confidentially to counsellors who had had “to pastor and counsel those who have suffered trauma in the aftermath of a suicide in the family”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Carmichael added: “We were all shocked to learn of a chat room that actually promotes suicides. We were horrified when we read that someone who was suicidal said in the chat room that they were going to take their own life.

East Londonderry UUP Chairman Robert Carmichael.placeholder image
East Londonderry UUP Chairman Robert Carmichael.

“It is incumbent on all of us regardless of religion, political beliefs, backgrounds and aspirations to take this problem of suicides to heart, especially among young people.

“It is a great loss to society when young people who have spent years in primary school, secondary school or grammar school and then, perhaps, further education, suddenly take their lives. Their future is lost not only to them and to their families, but to society.

“Similarly, what is the cost when someone’s life is suddenly cut off after they have been trained to commit their talents to society?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“And it's not only politicians and health professionals who must contribute to finding a workable blueprint to combat suicides in society. We must have active involvement from the churches, mental health charities, teachers and anyone involved with young people not just in the East Londonderry constituency, but right across Northern Ireland,” said Mr Carmichael.

Related topics:Stormont ExecutiveNorthern Ireland
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice