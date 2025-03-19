East Londonderry UUP warns of web chat room menace

Mr Robert Carmichael, the East Londonderry Ulster Unionist Party Association Chairman, has warned of the dangers about internet chat rooms being used by young people with suicidal tendencies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Carmichael, speaking on behalf of the Association, said that the Stormont Executive needed to bring forward legislation through the Assembly which would “drive such heinous chat rooms completely out of business”.

Mr Carmichael said that Association members had spoken privately and confidentially to counsellors who had had “to pastor and counsel those who have suffered trauma in the aftermath of a suicide in the family”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Carmichael added: “We were all shocked to learn of a chat room that actually promotes suicides. We were horrified when we read that someone who was suicidal said in the chat room that they were going to take their own life.

East Londonderry UUP Chairman Robert Carmichael.

“It is incumbent on all of us regardless of religion, political beliefs, backgrounds and aspirations to take this problem of suicides to heart, especially among young people.

“It is a great loss to society when young people who have spent years in primary school, secondary school or grammar school and then, perhaps, further education, suddenly take their lives. Their future is lost not only to them and to their families, but to society.

“Similarly, what is the cost when someone’s life is suddenly cut off after they have been trained to commit their talents to society?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad