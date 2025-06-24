Ed and Van guitars auctioned for Lady Mary’s Trust

Guitars donated to the Mary Peters Trust by international singer-songwriters Ed Sheeran and Van Morrison will be auctioned both online and at the Trust’s annual Sport Inspires festive lunch on Friday, November 21 at Belfast’s Europa Hotel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Van the Man guitar has been pre-signed by the music star whilst Ed Sheeran will autograph his Lowden guitar with a personal message to the ultimate owner post auction.

This year’s event which kicks off at 12noon with a ‘Meet our next sporting heroes’ drinks reception, is followed by lunch and a series of ‘chat show’ style interviews with young sports men and women who have all benefitted from Mary Peters Trust funding bursaries ahead of their sporting successes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside the Morrison and Sheeran guitars artworks by Lisburn’s Neil Shawcross and James Bond actress Jane Seymour, also famous for American Western series Dr Quinn, Medicine Woman, will go under the auctioneer’s gavel.

Lady Mary Peters and Julie Hastings show off the Ed Sheeran and Van Morrison guitars going up for auction in aid of the Mary Peters Trust.

“It’s early stages and plans are still being created, so expect a sprinkling of surprises on Friday, November 21,” explained Lady Mary Peters.

“It’s a fantastic lunch and afternoon out for businesses, sporting organisations and individuals alike to help get the festive season well underway and it raises much needed monies for the Trust.

“I’d like to thank Ed Sheeran and Van Morrison for their huge generosity and of course my friend and artist Neil Shawcross and Jane Seymour who in addition to her high-profile acting credits is now an accomplished and highly respected watercolourist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Trust also greatly appreciates the work our fellow board director Julie Hastings did to secure such a beautiful Jane Seymour floral composition and a coveted signed Van Morrison guitar.”

The Christmas fundraiser will look forward to next year’s Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and the 2028 LA Olympics and will also pay tribute to the incredible achievements of local athletes across five decades since the Trust’s inception in 1975.

For more information on registering your interest in the auction items or to book a table contact [email protected].