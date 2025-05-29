Edenderry Service Station celebrates win at Maxol Excellence Awards

Maxol Edenderry is celebrating after securing a big win at the annual Maxol Excellence Awards hosted at the Merchant Hotel in Belfast recently.

Maxol Edenderry was presented with the Excellence in Community Engagement Award for achieving their fundraising target of £1,000 for Guide Dogs NI along with their participation in local community initiatives.

The annual scheme promotes and rewards excellence in station and store standards, customer experience, and community engagement across the Maxol network. Standards are assessed through store audits by regional managers and the team from head office, along with mystery shopper visits and reviews of each store’s local community engagement, which includes fundraising activities for Maxol’s nominated charity, Guide Dogs NI.

Site managers John and Sharon Bailey, former community workers, prioritize strong local engagement at Maxol Edenderry. They have supported cross-community events like the The Michael Morrison Foundation’s annual football tournament, which is held in local parks around the area, and The Woodvale Festival, an outdoor boxing showcase held at the nearby Woodvale Park, with donations of medals and trophies.

Pictured (l-r) is Brian Donaldson, CEO, The Maxol Group, with Sharon & John Bailey, Maxol Edenderry’s licensees and Kevin Paterson, Retail Manager NI, The Maxol Group

At Christmas, they provide hampers and refreshments to nominated locals and community groups. Sharon also manages student placements at the store through Belfast Works Connect and supports local schools with Sports Day kits, medals and banners, rotating support across the community.

Brian Donaldson, CEO of The Maxol Group, said: “Our stores are truly ‘at the heart of it’— serving local communities and that’s why it’s important we hold ourselves to the highest standards and champion best practice across our stores.

“The continued success of our business is driven by the passion, commitment, and drive for continuous improvement that we see from our fantastic teams, and it’s what makes us an industry-leading convenience retailer. I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to John, Sharon and their team, who continue to set the gold standard across the Maxol network.”

John and Sharon Bailey said: “We are so proud to receive the Maxol Excellence Award in Community Engagement in recognition of our contributions.

As we continue to grow our business we are also driven to benefit our local area, to create positive change and enhance the cross-community area we live and work in. Our aim has always been to forge meaningful relationships with our customer base and become an integral part of the community. By offering job opportunities, school placements for our future retailers, and most importantly, supporting cross-community events and initiatives, we will continue to offer our support and strive to make a difference in the lives of local people.”

A further six service stations across Northern Ireland were recognised for their exceptional efforts including: Maxol A26 Tannaghmore in Antrim, Maxol Braid River in Ballymena, Maxol Edenderry on the Crumlin Road and Independent Dealer owned and operated locations at Litter’s Maxol in Portadown, Maxol Clough owned by Henderson Retail Limited, Kenny’s Kilrea Service Station in Coleraine and Mulkerns Maxol in Newry.