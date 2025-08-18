Education and sport team up for young people

A careers event organised by Northern Ireland’s largest housing provider, Choice Housing, in collaboration with the Rio Ferdinand Foundation, has given a group of local teenagers a valuable insight into how sport and education can be combined to support future career opportunities.

A total of 30 teenagers aged 14-18 from the Belfast and Newtownabbey areas recently attended ‘Into the Sports Industry’, with the event staged at Mersey Street Primary School opposite the Oval Stadium – the home to Irish Premiership side, Glentoran Football Club.

On the day, subjects ranging from social mobility, further education, volunteering, and employability pathways were discussed by the group, all of whom have been participating in weekly football sessions, cross border activities and residential trips that have focused on building positive relations – and developing strong leadership skills – through sport.

Commenting on the significance of such events, Michael McDonnell, the Chief Executive of Choice Housing Group, said: “It is important that we create opportunities for young people to allow them to see the full potential of where their passion for sport can take them – which isn’t just on the pitch, but in education, careers and personal development.

Some of those Into the Sports Industry event participants who took up the offer of watching Glentoran Football Club take on Chester Football Club in a pre-season friendly at the Oval Stadium in Belfast.

“Events like ‘Into the Sports Industry’ – which Choice is delighted to have funded – show that with the right support and guidance, sport can be a powerful pathway to success, helping young people build confidence, leadership skills, and a much brighter future.”

Event goers also heard from two panels of special guests, including Glentoran First Team Manager Declan Devine, defender Ciaran Coll, and Leon Tierney – the youngest person in the UK to become a lead performance analyst thanks to the club’s scholarship scheme.

They shared personal stories about how they developed their football and sports careers, and offered advice on further education, work experience, and job roles within football, including how Declan Devine used his playing experience to transition into management, and the fact Leon Tierney’s interest in football analysis was sparked at secondary school.

Former Chelsea Football Club player Paul Canoville, Michael Boyd – who was awarded an OBE for services to football, charity, and reconciliation in Northern Ireland last May – and academic and football coordinator at Belfast MET college,Natalie Thompson, also had the opportunity to recount several personal stories and uplifting life experiences.

Reflecting on the success of the ‘Into the Sports Industry’ event, Darryl Forsythe – the Head of Programmes in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland for the Rio Ferdinand Foundation – said: “Into the Sports Industry was a phenomenal experience for the young people because it offered direct access to leading professionals within the industry.

“It was an opportunity I never had as a young person, so I am delighted that I could offer this to the next generation of young people,” he continued. “It was very inspiring listening to the panel discuss their careers, highlight their mistakes, regrets, and their successes.

“The advice the panel gave and the stories they all shared were priceless and it was heart-warming to see young people’s reactions. I have no doubt that discussions like this make the young people feel important and gives them access – and confidence – to explore their own social mobility and career pathways. I am grateful to all our guest speakers for sharing their time and knowledge to help our young people at the Foundation.”