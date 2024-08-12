Eikon Exhibition Centre introduces complimentary Wi-Fi for exhibitors
Exhibitors will no longer have to consider unreliable internet connections or face the inconvenience of additional costs for Wi-Fi access. With this new initiative, all exhibitors at the Eikon Exhibition Centre can now enjoy high-speed internet connectivity at no charge, empowering them to maximize their productivity and engagement during events.
Theresa Morrissey, Group Executive Director at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, expressed her enthusiasm for the implementation of complimentary Wi-Fi, stating, "We understand the importance of connectivity in today's digital age, especially for exhibitors who rely on seamless internet access to showcase their products and engage with attendees effectively. By offering complimentary Wi-Fi, we aim to remove barriers and enhance the overall experience for our exhibitors."
Recognising the pivotal role that technology plays in modern exhibitions, the Eikon Exhibition Centre collaborated with Connect Tech Services to create a technologically advanced environment that facilitates networking, collaboration, and business opportunities.
Andrew Thompson, Director at Connect Tech Services, said “With the new Wi-Fi installation across the Eikon Exhibition Centre, we’ve connected the space to a future of seamless communication and innovation, ensuring that every corner of creativity and collaboration stays online and on point.”
Exhibitors can now leverage the complimentary Wi-Fi to effortlessly demonstrate their products, conduct real-time transactions, and interact with visitors through digital platforms. The enhanced connectivity also opens up possibilities for live streaming, social media engagement, and other online marketing activities, further amplifying the reach and impact of exhibitions held at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn.
As the Eikon Exhibition Centre continues to set the standard for excellence in event hosting, the introduction of complimentary Wi-Fi for exhibitors reaffirms its position as a premier destination for exhibitions, conferences, and trade shows. With this latest enhancement, exhibitors can look forward to a seamless and productive experience, empowered by uninterrupted connectivity and unparalleled support from the Eikon Exhibition team.
