Eikon Exhibition Centre Reaffirms Commitment to Accessibility with Changing Places Unit

The Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn is proud to announce the continued provision of its Changing Places Unit, reflecting the venue's long-standing commitment to inclusivity and creating a welcoming environment for all visitors, especially those with profound disabilities and their caregivers.

Changing Places Units are state-of-the-art, accessible facilities designed to cater to individuals with severe disabilities who cannot use standard accessible toilets. These units are equipped with essential features such as a height-adjustable, adult-sized changing bench, a hoist system, ample space for two caregivers, a centrally placed toilet with room on either side, and a privacy screen. This thoughtful design ensures that visitors with complex needs can enjoy dignity, comfort, and safety, allowing them greater independence and full participation in public life.

Eikon Exhibition Centre’s Changing Places Unit is not just a facility—it is a cornerstone of the venue’s commitment to accessibility. The unit’s innovative, mobile design allows it to be relocated within the venue as needed, ensuring that suitable facilities are always available, regardless of the event taking place. This flexibility ensures that all visitors, regardless of their specific requirements, can attend and enjoy events at the venue without concern.

For many individuals and families, access to Changing Places Units is crucial when deciding whether they can attend events or participate in activities. Traditional accessible toilets often fall short for those with complex needs, presenting significant challenges and, in many cases, exclusion. The Eikon Exhibition Centre is proud to have provided this essential facility for several years, demonstrating an ongoing dedication to social responsibility and inclusivity.

Shona Ayre, Sales and Development Executive, Eikon Exhibition Centre

"The Changing Places Unit at Eikon Exhibition Centre is a reflection of our understanding of the unique needs of individuals with severe disabilities and our commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive environment," said Theresa Morrissey, RUAS Group Executive Director.